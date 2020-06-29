Synthetic Biology Market 2020: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2025

The synthetic biology market is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.9%. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for synthetic genes & synthetic cells, wide range of applications of synthetic biology, declining cost of DNA sequencing & synthesizing, increasing R&D funding & initiatives in synthetic biology, and increasing investments in the market.

Synthetic Biology Market by Tools (Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Synthetic Cells), by Technology (Gene Synthesis, Bioinformatics), by Application (Tissue Regeneration, Biofuel, Renewable Energy, Food & Agriculture, Bioremediation) – Global Forecast to 2025

How much is the Synthetic Biology Market worth?

The synthetic biology market is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.9%. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for synthetic genes & synthetic cells, wide range of applications of synthetic biology, declining cost of DNA sequencing & synthesizing, increasing R&D funding & initiatives in synthetic biology, and increasing investments in the market.

Gene synthesis accounted for the largest share of the synthetic biology market in 2019 :

Based on technology, the market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, cloning, sequencing, site-directed mutagenesis, measurement & modeling, microfluidics, nanotechnology, and bioinformatics technologies. In 2019, the gene synthesis segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

The report claims to split the Regional Scope of the Focused synthetic biology Market into

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, RoE, Denmark, Switzerland & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in the number of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, the increasing number of healthcare & life science facilities, and increasing requirements for regulatory compliance in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, growing number of international alliances, heavy funding for synthetic biology research, and strong government support are expected to drive the growth of these markets during the forecast period.

Which are the key players in the synthetic biology market and how intense is the competition?

The prominent players in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Amyris, Inc. (US), Intrexon Corporation (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Twist Bioscience (US), Synthetic Genomics, Inc. (US), Codexis, Inc. (US), Synthego Corporation (US), Creative Enzymes (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Cyrus Biotechnology Inc. (US), ATUM (US), TeselaGen (US), Arzeda (US), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (US), and New England Biolabs (US).