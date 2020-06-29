Multi-Vendor Support Services Market 2020- Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Research Report 2020

Market Analysis

The global multi-vendor support services market is predicted to surpass USD 62.57 billion at 3.6% CAGR over the assessment period (2018-2023).

Globally, the multi-vendor support services market is expected to have moderate growth over the forecast period. Fast development in the ICT industry and increasing need for support and maintenance services to keep business operations running 24/7 are the major driving factors for the market. However, stiff competition due to the presence of large number of service providers and security and privacy concerns act as major restraining factors for the growth of the multi-vendor support services market.

Get Free Sample Report For “Multi-Vendor Support Services Market” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7200

Multi-vendor support services market are professional services that are provided to a client company for the goods which is manufactured by the service provider and deployed at the site of the client and also for goods that other firms manufacture. This allows an enterprise in centralizing all their service requirements and do not require depending on multiple service providers for troubleshooting issues associated to their IT infrastructure. Multi-vendor service providers offer the same levels of support as OEMS yet with the added advantages of single point of contact, faster support response and lower maintenance cost.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a wide segmental analysis of the multi-vendor support services market on the basis of business application, service type, industry vertical and organization size.

Based on service type, the multi-vendor support services market is segmented into software and hardware. Of these, the hardware segment will have the largest share in the market over the assessment period.

Based on business application, the multi-vendor support services market is segmented into production, IT operations, human resource, supply chain management, financial and accounting, sales and marketing and others. Of these, supply chain management will have a major share in the market over the assessment period.

Based on organization size, the multi-vendor support services market is segmented into small and medium sized enterprises and large enterprises. Of these, small and medium sized enterprises will lead the market over the assessment period.

Based on vertical, the multi-vendor support services market is segmented into media and entertainment, energy and utilities, travel and logistics, manufacturing, telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, BFSI and others. Of these, BFSI will domineer the market over the assessment period.

Key players

Leading players profiled in the multi-vendor support services market include Abtech Technologies (US), NetApp (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Hitachi (Japan), NEC (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Microsoft (US), Dell (US), HP (US), and IBM (US).

Industry News

May 2019- Voss Partners has joined hands with AudioCodes for unveiling direct routing support for the Microsoft team. Voss-4-UC will simplify the ownership, operation and management of multi-vendor solution of the best-of-breed where Microsoft and Cisco applications and devices are deployed. It will cater to the different needs of users via leveraging the complete capabilities of every system for delivering the finest experience and at the same time optimize the existing licensing costs. Through this latest improvement, VOSS Direct Routing will enable the existing users with Microsoft’s productivity as well as collaboration tools to be used with telephony controls and services of Cisco Call Management solution for delivering multi-vendor UC experience that suits the needs of the organization specifically.

Regional Analysis

The global market for global multi-vendor support services is estimated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is presumed to have moderate growth in the multi-vendor support services market. The US and Canada are the leading countries in the region. The growth is attributed to need for deployment of advanced and innovative software and hardware systems in enterprises for smooth functioning of various business processes. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the multi-vendor support services market over the forecast period. India, Japan, South Korea, and China are the leading countries in the multi-vendor support services market. Increasing digitalization in the region is the key driving factor for the growth of the market in the APAC region.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market, By Region, 2018-2023

Table2 North America Multi-Vendor Support Services Market, By Country, 2018-2023

Table3 Europe Multi-Vendor Support Services Market, By Country, 2018-2023

Access Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/multi-vendor-support-services-market-7200

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Printed Electronics, Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com