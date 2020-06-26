COVID 19 Impact Analysis: Nurse Call System Market Growing Trends, Demand And Business Outlook To 2023

Nurse Call System Market Analysis

Nurse Call System is a communication system used in healthcare facilities to alert nurses in cases of medical emergencies and the need for care. These systems are also useful for tracking a patient, especially in the care home or old age centers and can also be used to give instructions and notifications during the events of ambulatory services. Rapidly growing population and prevalent diseases & disorders, worldwide demand advanced medical infrastructures such as assisted living centers.

Besides, large hospitals & clinics that are often confronted with the complexities of the operations prompt the demand for effective nurse call systems provide smooth care services. As a result, the nurse call system market is growing rapidly on a global platform, witnessing a constant product demand. According to a leading research firm – Market Research Future (MRFR), the global nurse call system market is expected to gain significant accruals by 2023.

In its recently published study, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a CAGR over 9.5 % throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The emergence of rapidly evolving IoT (internet of things) in the field of wired & wireless technology is predominantly driving market growth. Additionally, other factors that contribute to market growth include increasing geriatric population, urbanization, and improving economic situations in the countries across the globe.

The market is growing due to the proliferation of cloud & IoT devices. Advancements in network & connectivity technologies are fostering the growth of the market, increasingly bringing down prices of these devices. The negligible cost of scalability of communication is providing impetus to the growth of the market to an extent.

Conversely, high costs associated with the installation & maintenance and lack of awareness towards benefits of these nurse call systems are impeding the growth of the market. Also, concerns of privacy and data breaches due to the open nature of the network are key factors obstructing the market growth.

Global Nurse Call System Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into five market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type : Nurse Call Buttons, Integrated Communication Systems, Mobile Systems, and Intercoms, among others.

By Technology : Wired Systems and Wireless Systems.

By Application : Medical Emergency, Alarms, and Workflow Management, among others.

By End-users : Hospitals & Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Centers, and Ambulatory Care Centers, among others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Nurse Call System Market – Geographical Analysis

North America region would retain its dominance over the global nurse call system market throughout the forecast period, acquiring the largest market share. Factors, such as the presence of a large number of key players and state-of-the-art infrastructure that allows development and early uptake of advanced technologies drive the regional market growth.

Well-developed economies, the US and Canada, lead the regional nurse call system market due to the extensive uptake of advanced communication systems in a large number of medical infrastructures. Additionally, increased funding invested in improving healthcare infrastructure in this region, alongside the high healthcare expenses are the dominating forces behind the growth in the regional market.

The nurse call system market in the European region stands at the second position in terms of the size of the market. The presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population in the region foster the market growth in the region. Increasing uptake of these systems for the care of increasing numbers of patients suffering from chronic diseases drive the regional market growth, commutatively. Besides, the availability of funds from the public and private bodies to drive the research and development boost the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific nurse call system market is emerging as a profitable market, growing rapidly at a global level. APAC countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan, are at the forefront in the regional nurse call system market. Heading with the huge technological advancements in the rapidly proliferating healthcare sector, the region is poised to register a substantially high CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2023). Besides, rising expenditures on the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and increasing the patient population foster the growth of the regional market.

Nurse Call System Market – Competitive Landscape

Fiercely competitive, the nurse call system market appears to be fragmented characterized by the presence of numerous small & large players. To gain a substantially large revenue pocket, these players incorporate various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, and product launch. They also invest colossally in R&D activities to develop a cost-effective product portfolio with unrivaled design & features.

Nurse Call System Industry/Innovation/Related News:

September 05, 2019 —- B. Braun Medical Inc. (the US), a leader in infusion therapy & pain management, and manufacturer of innovative medical products & services, announced the successful integration of its Space™ infusion pump systems with alert systems of West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc. West-Com is involved in the development of advanced nurse call systems that can improve patient care outcomes, contributing to the patient care environment, positively. Therefore, these systems can successfully enrich the lives of patients, family members, and healthcare staff members. This is yet another important milestone for B. Braun in its mission to make it easier for its customers to standardize patient care.

September 05, 2019 —- CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC (the US), a provider of investment management services announced that it has acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (the US), a leading global provider of nurse call systems and others. The institutional investor acquired 10,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately USD 320,000.

CIBC is involved in delivering a robust complement of wealth strategies & legacy planning, and private banking, deposit & lending services. Vocera Communications provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions such as electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring.

April 01, 2019 —- Critical Alert Systems, LLC (the US) a leading enterprise-class patient communications application developer, announced the completion of its acquisition of Sphere3® Consulting. The new company will deliver an Integrated, Leading-Edge Patient Communication and Experience Management Platform. Critical Alert Systems offers highly flexible and scalable enterprise-grade Patient Communications and Nurse Call solution on the market. Sphere3’s award-winning patient analytics platform, Aperum®, tracks and correlates patient perception and behavior based on nurse call and rounding activities.