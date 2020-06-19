Thermal Paper Market – 2020: Top Impacting Factors, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis and Business Statistics By 2027

Global Thermal Paper Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Thermal papers are also called as specialty papers which are manufactured through chemically active coating on both or one side in inkless printing. Chemically active coatings are mixture of chemicals which reacts at high temperature to form an image. Thermal papers are primarily used in thermal printers which consist small heating elements which heat and cool alternatively. Thermal papers are used for digital printing and copying.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Thermal-Paper-Market/request-sample

Increase in point of sale terminal utility in services for labeling and billing which is expected to boost the global thermal paper market growth. Furthermore, increase in product utilization in the food and beverage industry will have the positive impact on growth of global thermal paper market. Moreover, increase in adoption of thermal paper in billing operations which are expected to propel the global thermal paper market growth. In addition to that, continuous advancements in thermal transfer technology which is expected to fuel the global thermal paper market growth over the forecast period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Rotolificio Bergamasco SRL, Gold Huasheng Paper, Jujo Thermal Ltd, NAKAGAWA Manufacturing, Hansol, MITSUBISHI PAPER MILLS LIMITED, KOEHLER GROUP, Appvion Operations, Inc, and Oji Holdings Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

• Non-Top Coated

• Top Coated

By Technology

• Thermal Transfer

• Direct Thermal

• Others

By Application

• POS Receipts

• Labels & Tags

• Lottery and Gamming Tickets

• Others

By End Use

• Retail

• Printing

• Packaging & Labeling

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Thermal-Paper-Market