Industrial PD Blowers Market – Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029

Industrial PD Blowers Market: Market Outlook

An industrial PD blowers or rotary air blowers or roots blowers is a machine that is used to move air or gas for a variety of applications. More specifically, these component utilize PD technology by trapping a certain volume of air then forcing or discharging it out against the system pressure. This air is usually enforced into some type of hose or pipe to propel gas or materials to the end point. Industrial PD blowers are often driven by electric motors but they could also be driven by hydraulic motors, gas engines in unusual circumstances.

Industrial PD Blowers Market: Dynamics

One of the key factors driving the global industrial PD blowers market is rapid growth in the industrial sector. The increasing government spending on infrastructure and manufacturing sector is anticipated to drive the industrial PD blowers market during the forecast period. High raw material and product cost shall restrain the product demand during the forecast timespan. Furthermore, availability of various other blowers that have better performance indices than PD blowers may pose challenge to PD blowers. Industrial PD blowers are regulated by local and regional government bodies through general pollution regulations, these regulations are likely to hamper the demand in coming years.

Industrial PD Blowers Market: Region-Wise Trend

Asia Pacific has been the significant market for PD blowers from last few years and it is expected to witness substantial CAGR for the forecast period. Growing manufacturing and power generation sectors in APAC shall accelerate industrial PD blowers demand over next few years. Europe was another major market for PD blowers owing to its speedily growing chemical and water & wastewater treatment industries. Moreover, industrial PD blowers market shall be driven by growing demand from oil & gas industry, it is one of the biggest and steadily growing industry in recent times. Growing consumption of oil & gas for transportation, industrialization and energy generation has increased PD blowers demand over the past few years. Oil & gas industry is anticipated to grow at 4% CAGR during the forecast period this can be attributed to the increasing demand from countries including the U.S., China and India. Further ahead, OPEC, Russia, U.S.A and Iran which are main producers of oil & gas globally are increasing their production owing to the ongoing trade race between them, this will fuel the industrial PD blowers market growth over the forecast timespan.

Industrial PD Blowers Market: Recent Trend/Development

Most of the manufacturers are innovating in their product technology or merger & acquisition to sustain their market share for industrial PD blowers market. For instance, a prominent manufacturer has acquire more than twenty percent stakes in its domestic rival company. This move will expected to give advantage to the company in the coming years for industrial PD blowers market. Most of the manufacturers have their own sales and service networks in various regions for their products. Also, some of the manufacturers sell their products through online channels.

Industrial PD Blowers Market: Segmentation

On the basis on product type, the Industrial PD Blowers Market can be segmented into:

Twin Lobe

Tri Lobe

On the basis on capacity, the Industrial PD Blowers Market can be segmented into:

1 0 m / h r – 100 m / h r

100 m /hr – 1000 m /hr

100 m /hr – 10,000 m /hr

More than 10,000 m/hr

On the basis of end user, the Industrial PD Blowers Market can be segmented into:

Aerospace

Oil & gas

Automotive

Manufacturing

Marine

Mining

Others

On the basis on sales channel, the Industrial PD Blowers Market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Industrial PD Blowers Market: Market Participants

The global market of Industrial PD Blowers market used for various application is comparatively fragmented and manufacturers see the potential to increase the pace of the growth by the way of product launches and sales through new channels. Some of the market manufacturers identified in the industrial PD blowers market across the globe are:

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.