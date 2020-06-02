Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Share, Growth Values and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market is anticipated to have held a market value of USD 615.20 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Desalting and buffer exchange play a key role in biotechnological companies. Buffer exchange is used to place a protein solution into a more suitable buffer before applications such as electrophoresis, ion exchange, affinity chromatography among others.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6633

Buffer exchange is the term used when one set of buffer salts in a sample is exchanged by another more appropriate buffer set. The rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, growing research and development expenditure by the biopharmaceutical companies, and rising focus on proteomic and genomic research is anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the dearth of skilled professionals is excepted to hamper market growth.

The global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Share currently governed by a large number of market players. The prominent market players are engaged in strategic collaborations and mergers to strengthen its market presence. For instance, in August 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Patheon, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Key Players:

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Avantor

Repligen Corporation

Bio-works Technologies Ab

Norgen Biotek Corp

Phynexus

Segmentation:

The Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market has been segmented into technique, product, and application.

On the basis of technique, the global market has been segmented into filtration, chromatography, and precipitation. The filtration segment has been further segmented into ultrafiltration and dialysis. The chromatography segment has been segmented into size-exclusion chromatography and others.

The global desalting and buffer exchange market, by product, has been segmented into kits, cassettes, filter plates, spin columns, membrane filters, and others.

The market, on the basis of application, has been segmented into bioprocess applications and diagnostic applications.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, continuously growing biotechnology sector, increasing research and development expenditures, and growing research activities in the field of genomics and proteomics research in the region. Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the market owing to the growing number of research and development activities due to the growth in the R&D expenditure in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global market owing to the continuously growing biotechnology sector and growing number of geographical expansions of the prominent market players in the region. The Middle Eastern and African region is expected to hold the lowest market share owing to the limited developments in the healthcare sector, especially in the African region.