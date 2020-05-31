Facial Lipodystrophy Treatment Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies by key players and Forecast 2018-2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the Healthcare Industry The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in Pharmaceuticals plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the Healthcare Industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the Healthcare Industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lipodystropy refers to a medical disorder in which abnormal distribution of fat occurs in the body. Lipodystropy can refer both to fat loss and abnormal accumulation of fat tissue. Lipodystropy mostly affects the body areas such as a face, arms, legs, abdomen, and buttocks. Facial lipodystropy is associated with loss of fat from the face, causing excessively thin appearance in the cheeks. Most of the facial lipodystropy cases are occurred due to side-effects of medication therapy such as antiretroviral therapies for HIV treatment. Facial lipodystropy most commonly seen among HIV infected patients. Facial lipodystropy has associated with abnormalities in glucose and lipid metabolism.

Facial lipodystrophy treatment can be done through medical management and surgical intervention. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved temporary facial fillers for the facial lipodystrophy treatment. Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) and calcium hydroxylapatite are used for the HIV associated facial lipodystrophy treatment. Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) is injected into deep dermis through tow techniques tunneling and depot. Tunneling used for lower face and depot used to deposit Poly-L-lactic acid between the periosteum and muscle.

Facial lipodystrophy treatment market expected to grow with a significant growth rate due to the increasing prevalence of HIV associated facial lipodystrophy. Increasing demand for dermal fillers to improve physical presence expected to boost up the growth of the facial lipodystrophy treatment market. Facial lipodystrophy treatment market. Growing number of metabolic disorders and hormonal changes expected to boost up propel the growth of the facial lipodystrophy treatment market.

Changing lifestyle and obesity expected to favors the growth of facial lipodystrophy treatment market. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), 1 in 3 adults was considered to be overweight. According to WHO, more than 1,9 Bn adults were overweight in 2016. Growing number of genetic disorders expected to drive the growth of the facial lipodystrophy treatment market. However, the high cost of facial lipodystrophy treatment expected to hamper the growth of the facial lipodystrophy treatment market.

The global facial lipodystrophy treatment market is segmented on basis of treatment type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Treatment Type Dermal Fillers Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) Calcium hydroxylapatite Hyaluronic acid Surgical Procedures

Segmentation by End User Hospital Specialty Clinics Plastic Surgery Centers



Facial lipodystrophy treatment market expected to represent a significant growth rate over the forecast period increasing metabolic and genetic disorders. Dermal fillers segment expected to gain high share in facial lipodystrophy treatment market. Based on the end user facial lipodystrophy treatment market is segmented into the hospital, specialty clinics, and plastic surgery centers. Hospital is expected to gain a high share in the facial lipodystrophy treatment market as the accessibility for the patient. Facial lipodystrophy treatment market expected to witness promising growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for dermal filler for facial lipodystrophy treatment.

Regionally, the global facial lipodystrophy treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. North America is expected to contribute a major revenue share in the global facial lipodystrophy treatment market owing to the growing number of facial surgical and injectable procedures to improve physical presence. Europe also shows the high growth rate in the facial lipodystrophy treatment market due to. Facial lipodystrophy treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to the high prevalence of HIV in regions.

Some of the players operating in the global facial lipodystrophy treatment market are ,

Galderma Laboratories

L.P., Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA

Sanofi SA

Zimmer Biomet

Anika Therapeutics

Ferring B.V, Bioventus

