Well Connected: Ceresana Report on the European Market for Plastic Pipes

Demand for plastic pipes is rising in many European countries. New apartments are currently built in metropolitan areas in particular. The construction industry is, however, not booming in all areas: fully utilized capacities, rising prices, lack of specialists and building plots, as well as growing economic uncertainty inhibit growth. The development of building construction, civil engineering, and infrastructure construction can thereby vary greatly, as they are very dependent on public investments in the respective country. With this study, Ceresana has already analyzed the European market for plastic pipes for the fourth time. The analysts forecast that revenues generated in Europe with plastic pipes will increase to approx. EUR 14.5 billion by 2027.

Polyethylene Gains Market Shares

Polyethylene is the most widely used type of standard plastic with regard to water supply and is additionally gaining ground in more and more other application areas. The European demand for plastic pipes made of polyethylene will presumably rise by 2% per year until 2027. The present study provides data on the production of and demand for plastic pipes that is split by individual types of plastic. It covers polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and other plastics.

No Broadband Expansion without Plastic Pipes

The supposedly old-fashioned industry of pipe manufacturers is profiting from advancing digitalization: plastic cable protection pipes are needed to protect expensive glass fiber networks from harmful environmental influences. Market researchers at Ceresana expect that the segment cable protection will develop most dynamically out of all application areas for pipes in the coming years: demand in this segment will presumably amount to approx. 715,000 tonnes in 2027. The study also provides data on demand in the segments sewage, potable water, gas, agriculture, industry, and in the aggregate “other applications”.



Further information: www.ceresana.com/en/market-studies/industry/plastic-pipes-europe/