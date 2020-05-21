Current Trends in Global 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies Market with Future Scope Analysis

Our latest research report entitled 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies Market (by technology (extrusion, jetting, powder bed fusion, vat photopolymerization, stereolithography, sheet lamination), applications(aerospace, healthcare, automotive, industrial, jewelry, energy) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure 3D Printing Devices Services, and Supplies cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies growth factors.

Benefits of 3D Printing Today Go Way Beyond Just Making Models and Prototypes

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing creates physical objects from a digital design file. It uses input substrate materials using a layer upon layer printing method. There are seven major 3D printing technologies available today, which include vat photopolymerization, material extrusion, material jetting, binder jetting, powder bed fusion, direct energy deposition, and sheet lamination. 3D printing uses a layer-by-layer, particle-by-particle approach to manufacturing, it is able to make very complicated shapes that are indescribable using a traditional process such as molding, machining, or casting.

Various materials used in 3D printing manufacturing includes plastics, ceramics, wax, metals, sand, glass and biomaterials. The benefits of 3D printing today go way beyond just making models and prototypes. 3D printing is becoming a way of making components and products sold across the supply chain from the bracket in the aircraft door to the dental aligner in the teenager’s mouth. They are also used in the dental laboratory to the jewelry retailer, from the aerospace factory to the hospital basement.

3D printing has been transforming over the past several years and there is growing evidence that the innovations in technology and materials have finally brought it beyond the publicity stage. Aerospace, defense, and automotive are the most mature industries in applying 3D printing.

Nevertheless, growing awareness of 3D printing in the market and a readiness to leverage the technology for prototyping, tools, fixtures, and even finished products are increasing in several other industries. 3D printing is also becoming a powerful solution for manufacturing personalized and patient-specific products, along with lightweight, efficient, and optimized components.

Growing awareness about 3D printing, increasing benefits, increased the ability to innovate, reduced lifecycle costs by using 3D printing, and reduced time to market are few factors promoting the growth of this market. In addition to these growth drivers, the technological developments in healthcare 3D printing as well as growing government and private funding to support the development of new healthcare 3D printing technologies, and increasing demand for organ transplantation propelling the market growth further. 3D printing enables the economic manufacture of low-volume products and single-unit batches.

This enables us to make both customized and personalized products that respond to the needs of consumers and patients. However, there are certain restraining factors that could hinder the market in the future, which include quality and regulatory issues, lack of sufficient 3D printing experts, challenges related to choosing the right candidate for 3D printing, reimbursement challenges, and Bio-compatibility challenges. Furthermore, the emergence of cloud-based 3D printing service providers increased vertical applications, and improved market consolidation is among the latest trends that would drive the market in the coming future.

North America Dominated the 3D Printing Devices

Among the geographies, North America dominated the 3D printing devices, services, and supplies market. The growth in the North American region is due to the established players in the U.S. Growing awareness about the benefits of using 3D printing mainly in the medical devices, automotive, military, and Aerospace Europe is anticipated to be the second largest region followed by the Asia Pacific region. Italy, Germany, France, and Sweden are the major countries offering lucrative opportunities for the players to grow in the 3D printing market over the years to come.

Report on Global 3D Printing Devices Services and Supplies Market Covers Segments Such as Technology, and Applications

On the basis of technology, the global 3D printing devices services and supplies market is categorized into extrusion, jetting, powder bed fusion, vat photopolymerization, stereolithography, sheet lamination, and direct energy deposition. On the basis of applications, the global 3D printing devices services, and supplies market is categorized into aerospace, healthcare, automotive, industrial, jewelry, and energy.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global 3D printing devices services and supplies market such as 3D Systems, Stratasys, Materialise NV, Arcam AB, The ExOne Company, Proto Labs, ARC Group Worldwide, EOS GmbH, SLM Solutions, and Renishaw.

