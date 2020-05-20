Urinalysis Market: Growing Incidences of UTI and other Kidney Diseases

There has been a tremendous increase in the use of urine analysis and has become a part of any general health check up in the past decade.

Increasing research activities in the field of urinalysis and growing awareness of personalized medicine have also resulted in the establishment point of care systems. Automated devices have also been installed in the large hospitals and laboratories.

The global urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024. Integrated systems for urinalysis and the emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market which is driven by growing incidences of UTI and other kidney diseases.

Urinalysis Market by Product (Dipsticks, Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Reagents, Disposables, Automated, Semi-automated, PoC Analyzers), Application (UTI, Diabetes, Pregnancy), End User (Hospital, Labs, Homecare) & Test Type – Global Forecast to 2024

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153479294

Urinalysis Market, By Product

Consumables

Pregnancy & Fertility Kits

Dipsticks

Disposables

Reagents

Instruments

Automated Urine Analyzers

Sediment Urine Analyzers

Semi-Automated Urine Analyzers

Point-Of-Care Urine Analyzers

Urinalysis Market, By Test Type

Pregnancy & Fertility Tests

Biochemical Urinalysis

Laboratory Tests

Point-Of-Care Tests

Sediment Urinalysis

Urinalysis Market, By Application

Disease Screening

Urinary Tract Infections

Kidney Diseases

Diabetes

Liver Diseases

Pregnancy & Fertility

Urinalysis Market, By End Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Urinalysis Market, By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

RoAPAC

Rest of the World (RoW)

Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153479294

This report covers the Urinalysis Systems Market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of the four geographic regions studied in the report, North America accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases and UTIs as well as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced automated devices in the region.

The major players in the market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), Arkray Inc. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Biorad Laboratories (US), 77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary), and DIRUI (China).