Urinalysis Market: Growing Incidences of UTI and other Kidney Diseases

There has been a tremendous increase in the use of urine analysis and has become a part of any general health check up in the past decade.
Increasing research activities in the field of urinalysis and growing awareness of personalized medicine have also resulted in the establishment point of care systems. Automated devices have also been installed in the large hospitals and laboratories.
The global urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024. Integrated systems for urinalysis and the emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market which is driven by growing incidences of UTI and other kidney diseases.
Urinalysis Market by Product (Dipsticks, Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Reagents, Disposables, Automated, Semi-automated, PoC Analyzers), Application (UTI, Diabetes, Pregnancy), End User (Hospital, Labs, Homecare) & Test Type – Global Forecast to 2024
Urinalysis Market, By Product
Consumables
Pregnancy & Fertility Kits
Dipsticks
Disposables
Reagents
Instruments
Automated Urine Analyzers
Sediment Urine Analyzers
Semi-Automated Urine Analyzers
Point-Of-Care Urine Analyzers
Urinalysis Market, By Test Type
Pregnancy & Fertility Tests
Biochemical Urinalysis
Laboratory Tests
Point-Of-Care Tests
Sediment Urinalysis
Urinalysis Market, By Application
Disease Screening
Urinary Tract Infections
Kidney Diseases
Diabetes
Liver Diseases
Pregnancy & Fertility
Urinalysis Market, By End Users
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Clinics
Research Laboratories & Institutes
Urinalysis Market, By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
RoE
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
RoAPAC
Rest of the World (RoW)
This report covers the Urinalysis Systems Market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of the four geographic regions studied in the report, North America accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases and UTIs as well as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced automated devices in the region.
The major players in the market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), Arkray Inc. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Biorad Laboratories (US), 77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary), and DIRUI (China).