Impact of COVID-19 on Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Growth and Regional Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on "Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2025"

Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market -Overview

The growing construction and infrastructure sector at a significant growth rate across the globe due to evolving market trends such as shifting standard of living among consumers, increased consumer preference for energy-efficient solutions in the construction, and the procurement of innovative wall insulation techniques is also supporting the demand for EIFS in the global market. Manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and suppliers are now focusing on different grades of insulation materials for EIFS, such as expanded styrene, mineral wool, and other materials used according to the requirement.

The introduction of polymer-based EIFS and polymer-modified EIFS is expected to drive the demand for exterior insulation and finish system in the global market as these types of EIFS to have qualities that ensure durability and cost-effectiveness.

Competitive Analysis

The Key Players in the Global Impact of COVID-19 on Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market are BASF (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Saint-Gobain (France), Owen Corning (US), Sto SE & Co KGaA (Germany), Master Wall, Inc. (the US), Dryvit Systems Inc. (US), Rmax (US) and Parex USA, Inc. (US). Other companies include Durock Alfacinf International (Canada), Durabond Products Limited (Canada), Omega Products International (US), Adex Systems (Canada), and Terraco Group (UK).

Segmental Analysis

This study provides an overview of the global exterior insulation and finish system market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global exterior insulation and finish system market by type, insulation material, component, and region.

By Type

PB (Polymer Based)

PM (Polymer Modified)

By Insulation Material

EPS (Expanded polystyrene)

MW (Mineral wool)

Others

By Component

Adhesive

Insulation board

Base coat

Reinforcement

Finish coat

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Detailed Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to register the largest share in the exterior insulation and finish system market during the forecast period: MRFR

Based on region, the exterior insulation and finish system market has been segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Europe dominated the market in terms of growth rate primarily due to the growth in the residential and non-residential construction industry in the region. Besides, In the Middle East & Africa, the construction industry is rapidly growing due to the growing population and economic development, which is boosting the growth of the exterior insulation and finish system market.

Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market was valued at USD 55.41 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 12.34% CAGR during the forecast period.

