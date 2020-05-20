Global Residential Air Purifier Market: Latest Global Insights, Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Residential Air Purifiers Market (by type (stand-alone residential air purifiers and in-duct residential air purifiers), sales channel (direct retail sales and online sales), technology (hepa, electrostatic precipitators and ionizers & ozone generators) and end use (domestic and commercial)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of residential air purifiers.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure residential air purifiers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential residential air purifiers growth factors. According to report the global residential air purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room or house. It is beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke.

Residential Air Purifier Market is Showing a Positive Trend of Development

Global residential air purifier market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are showing a positive outlook of the market for the medium and long term. Global residential air purifier market is basically driven by it amazing quality of separating pollutant from air, which is beneficial for human health, a person suffering from breathing problems such as asthma, or allergies, these are also used to get rid of second-hand smoke i.e passive smoking. As the awareness and disposable income among people is increasing they are preferring for better health and it starts from clean air, which are obtained through air purifier.

North America Dominates the Global Residential Air Purifier Market

On the basis of region, the global residential air purifier market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the global residential air purifier market. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2024 due to a growing number of health-conscious young people, societal impact among consumers, increasing disposable income among people in these regions etc.

Segment Covered

The report on global residential air purifiers market covers segments such as, type, sales channel, technology and end-use. On the basis of type the global residential air purifiers market is categorized into stand-alone residential air purifiers and in-duct residential air purifiers. On the basis of sales channel the global residential air purifiers market is categorized into direct retail sales and online sales. On the basis of technology the global residential air purifiers market is categorized into hepa, electrostatic precipitators and ionizers & ozone generators. On the basis of end-use the global residential air purifiers market is categorized into domestic and commercial.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global residential air purifiers market such as, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Beijing Yadu Environmental Protection Technology., Sharp Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Camfil AB, Whirlpool Corporation, AllerAir Industries, Inc., Blueair AB and Panasonic Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global residential air purifiers market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the residential air purifiers market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the residential air purifiers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the residential air purifiers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.