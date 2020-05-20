Global HVAC Equipment Market Sales Industry Research Report 2024

Our latest research report entitled HVAC Equipment Market (by type (heating equipment, ventilation equipment, air conditioning equipment, and chiller), end-user (commercial, residential, industrial, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of HVAC Equipment.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure HVAC Equipment cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential HVAC Equipment growth factors.

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Technologies in Commercial and Industrial Infrastructure is A Major Factor Driving Demand

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment is to maintain a comfortable environment through adequate ventilation with filtration and provide thermal comfort. HVAC equipment removes airborne pollutants, improve the odor, and infuse fresh air into space. Fans/blowers, furnace/heating the unit, filters, compressor, condensing units, humidifiers, heat exchangers, chillers, evaporator (cooling coil), Control system, air distribution system are some HVAC equipment used for commercial, residential and industrial purpose.

The growing demand for energy-efficient technologies in commercial and industrial infrastructure is a major factor driving demand for HVAC equipment market. Furthermore, a number of new households, rapidly increasing construction activities in developing countries, and growth in disposable income are some factors contribute to the growth of the same.

Moreover, changes in the atmospheric conditions in various regions augment the demand for HVAC equipment, as the extreme weather conditions affect human comfort. The preference for smart homes among consumers who look for energy-efficient homes has a positive impact on the growth of the HVAC equipment market.

However, the higher energy consumption of HVAC equipment may hamper the growth of the HVAC equipment market. Going further, a number of key players are focusing on making energy-efficient HVAC equipment will help in meeting the needs of environmental sustainability. Which in turn, creates growth opportunities for the global HVAC equipment market in the coming years.

North America Holds the Maximum Share

Geographically, the global HVAC equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America holds the maximum share in the HVAC equipment market followed by Europe. Expanding demand for HVAC efficient system and increasing preference for smart devices with advanced features are some factors responsible for the growth of the market.

Additionally, a number of key players in the North America region are expanding their focus on manufacturing HVAC equipment’s which provides ease of use, is more energy-efficient.

The North America and Europe region are expected to grow with a close rate with Europe slightly lagging behind. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to expand with the highest CAGR in the HVAC equipment market during the forecast period owing to the high growth rate of urbanization, along with growth in disposable income.

Additionally, China, Japan, and India are leading countries in the HVAC equipment market. furthermore, increased demand for HVAC equipment in hotels, medium to large industrial and office buildings, hospitals, vehicles, cars, trains, airplanes, ships, and submarines, also augment the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

Report on Global HVAC Equipment Market Covers Segments Such As Type and End-User

On the basis of type, the sub-markets include heating equipment, ventilation equipment, air conditioning equipment, and chiller. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include commercial, residential, industrial, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as United Technologies Corporation (Carrier), Haier Inc., Samsung Electronics, Lennox International Inc., Daikin Industries. Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Electrolux AB, LG Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Danfoss A/S, and Carrier Corporation.

