Current Trends in Global Baby Food Market with Future Scope Analysis

Greater Awareness about Packaged Baby Food Among Parents to Adequately Fulfill the Nutritional Requirements of the Infants are Encouraging the Growth

Baby food is foodstuffs processed and manufactured for the nutritional health of infants in their earlier years between four months to two years of age. These foods are soft, easy to consume food products other than breastmilk.

Baby food products contain nutritious organic whole foods and serve as a way to healthily feed a child while in transit, outside home, or when engaged in any of the other innumerable. They come in several varieties and flavors are easily available in retail stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online stores.

The global baby food market is driven by factors such as a rising population of women in the workforce, busy lifestyle, increasing disposable income, perception of baby food as a status quotient in high-income groups.

In addition, greater awareness about packaged baby food among parents to adequately fulfill the nutritional requirements of the infants are encouraging the growth of the baby food market.

Furthermore, government and non-government initiatives such as Women, Infant, Children The program, USDA Nutrition Assistance Programs, and several other programs, which provide baby food to low-income families, promote the growth of the baby food market.

On the other hand, regulation pertaining to food safety has caused multiple recalls of baby foods because of concerns about contamination or spoilage hamper the growth of the baby food market. Another factor that is likely to restrain the baby food market is the falling birth rate in developed markets and government initiatives promoting breastfeeding and homemade baby food.

High potential coupled with untapped markets and rising number of women in the workforce worldwide, the emergence of organic baby foodstuffs, availability of these foodstuffs on e-commerce websites will provide growth opportunities for the leading and emerging player. Another, major challenge for the baby food industry is to comply with highly strict and healthy regulations pertaining to baby food nutritional standards.

Asia-Pacific is the Key Consumer For Baby Food Products in the Global Market and Accounted for the Highest Global Market Shares

The Asia-Pacific is the key consumer for baby food products in the global market and accounted for the highest global market shares in 2017. The growing urbanization and changing lifestyles are boosting the growth of the Asia-Pacific baby food market. Women account for half of the combined population of Asia-Pacific that highly contributes to the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Furthermore, the APAC region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to emerging markets such as India, China, and Indonesia. India currently has about 125-150 million children within the age of four, making it the largest market in Asia for baby food producers and allied industries.

Report on the Global Baby Food Market Covers Segments Such As Type, Product, and Distribution Channel

On the basis of type, the sub-markets include conventional baby foods and organic baby foods. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include cereals, bottled food, food soups, frozen food, dried baby food, infant formula, and other products. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include modern trade, convenience stores, drugs store, online retail, and other distribution channels.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Danone S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Hero Baby, Kraft Heinz Company, Nestlé S.A., Perrigo Company plc, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Campbell Soup Company, and Other Companies.

