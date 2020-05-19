Pulmonary Edema Treatment Market Highlights, Future Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Increasing prevalence of pulmonary edema and diseases like kidney failure, heart diseases, and others along with the growing geriatric population boosts the market growth. On the other hand, low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low-income countries, and lack of awareness about the disease are estimated to restrain the market growth.

The global Pulmonary Edema Treatment Market Insights is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), ARGON MEDICAL (U.S.), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), BD (U.S.), Alcaliber S.A. (Spain), Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (India), Vitaltec Corporation (China), Medtronic (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Hitachi Medical Corporation (U.S.), CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

Segmentation:

The global pulmonary edema market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into cardiogenic edema, cardiogenic edema, and others.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into blood tests, imaging, and others. The blood tests segment is sub-segmented into b-type natriuretic peptide (BNP), blood count test, kidney function test, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into chest x-ray, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, transesophageal echocardiography, pulse oximetry, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into preload reducers, morphine, suction catheter, and others. The preload reducers segment is sub-segmented into nitroglycerin, diuretics, and others.

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, retail pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis:

America dominates the global pulmonary edema market due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, high per capita healthcare expenditure and developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada within the region. Additionally, global players such as Pfizer Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, ARGON MEDICAL, and others within the region boost the market. Europe holds the second major market for pulmonary edema, followed by the Asia Pacific owing to the availability of funds for research and presence of developed economies like France, Italy, Germany within the region along with the growing geriatric population. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the global pulmonary edema market due to rising healthcare expenditure, favorable government policies, and huge patient population. The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global pulmonary edema market. Presence of poor economies and stringent government policies especially within in the African region retains the regional market growth. A majority of the market in the region is held by the Middle East due to huge healthcare expenditure and presence of developed healthcare sector.