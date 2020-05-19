Global Digital Signage Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2025

The latest report on Digital Signage Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Digital Signage Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Digital Signage such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Digital Signage Uses Technologies for Displaying Contents Such as Streaming Media, Digital Images, Information and Videos

The report identified that global digital signage is driven by factors such as high cost-effectiveness of digital signage and being environment-friendly, rising infrastructure in emerging countries, and,enhancing technological innovations in display technologies. While the restraining factors include increasing trend of online/broadcast advertisement, and lack of standards for interoperability between devices. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as increasing interactivity capabilities of the digital signage systems,and increasing demand for cloud-based software along with dynamic content creation.

digital signage market also known as dynamic signage is a specialized form of silver casting in which multimedia content or videos are displayed in public places for advertising or informational purposes. Digital signage uses technologies for displaying contents such as streaming media, digital images, information and videos. Digital signage is specifically used for out-of-home advertising where messages and videos are displayed with the objective of delivering target messages to specific consumers, at specific locations and time.

Digital Signage Can be Used in Various Applications Including Sales Kiosks, Multi-Screen Ribbons, Emergency Messaging and Interactive Touch Screens

Digital signage can be found in transportation systems, public places, and corporate buildings. The application of digital signage is largely found in the healthcare and veterinary, retail, banking, automotive and hospitality sectors among others.

Digital signage can be used in various applications including sales kiosks, multi-screen ribbons, emergency messaging and interactive touch screens. Digital signage also finds applications in cloud-based apps and provides benefits ranging from reduction of on-premises infrastructure expenses to security of these cloud-based apps.

