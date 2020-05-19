Covid 19 Analysis on Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market: Development Strategy and Future Prospects 2024

Market Insight

The Covid 19 Analysis on Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market is cementing its foothold further with the traction generated by information and communication sector and is anticipating to witness an exponential growth rate of 9.71% during the forecast period (2019–2024), declares Market Research Future (MRFR). It is the rising demand for IoT devices which is motivating the market to grow substantially over the years and would go ahead similarly in the future by acquiring more valuation than previous years.

Market Drivers & Trends

At present, the growth of industry 4.0 is highly dependent upon rugged handheld devices having features such as damage-resistant screens, industrial-strength frames, and shock- and vibration-resistant solid-state drives (SSDs). These features can be used in production units, production floors, construction sites and also for public safety. Therefore, having such immense advantages, these are taking the Covid 19 Analysis on Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market at a top-notch position in the present time.

Apart from these, the government standards are also boosting the market growth as various military operations are getting involved in communication channels, which are owned by the government. Government approval and contracts are often required to manufacture devices which use these communication channels. Devices need to meet specific standards of ruggedness to be certified as rugged devices. These initiatives and continuous advancement in these devices and technology are driving the market continues to grow at a rapid pace and is also anticipated to expand more in the assessment period.

Furthermore, the rugged devices market are also profoundly used in various industries such as automotive, retail, agriculture, construction, oil & gas, military and defence, and aerospace owing to their abilities to withstand the harsh environment and to communicate the information without any interruption in real-time. Various types of rugged handheld electronic devices are also available such as scanners, tablets, smartphones, and mobile computers, which are used for multiple end-use applications across industries. These factors are highly provoking the market to grow exponentially in the coming years.

Key Players

Some of the Prominent Players in the rugged handheld electronic devices global market are Handheld Group(Sweden), Panasonic Corporation(Japan), Datalogic SpA(Italy), Zebra Technologies(US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Advantech Co., Ltd(Taiwan), Getac Technology Corp.(Taiwan), Juniper Systems Inc.(US), TouchStar PLC(UK), CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd(Taiwan) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global rugged handheld electronic devices market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North American region has a well-established infrastructure which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. North America accounts for the largest market for rugged handheld electronic devices globally, due to the presence of various key players in the region including Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation and Juniper Systems, Inc. The early adoption of the technology in the region has played a vital role in the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant share. China is expected to dominate the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the market has been categorized as smartphones and tablets, mobile computers, reader/scanner, and others. The smartphones and tablets segment accounted for the largest market share of 50.5% in 2018, with a market value of USD 3.84 billion; it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.27% during the forecast period. Rugged smartphones differ from normal smartphones in terms of their ability to withstand various environmental conditions and offer protection against high temperature, water, dust, and vibration.

Based on end-user, the global rugged handheld electronic devices market have been segmented as manufacturing, transportation & logistics, military & defense, retail, and government and others. The manufacturing industries account for the largest market share of 27.2%, growing at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. Rugged handheld electronic devices are used for machine maintenance, order tracking, inspection, and quality and inventory control. The manufacturing units use mobile computers, tablets, scanners, and other devices for analyzing and tracking the functionality of machines and products.

