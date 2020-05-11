SerDes Market Share by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

The global SerDes market, according to the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), is slated to reach a substantial market valuation at a moderate CAGR of 15.27% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

The SerDes market is observing a tectonic surge over the past couple of years owing to the increasing adoption of HPC systems by the enterprises and businesses. High-performing computer systems were used by the defense & aerospace corporations, governments, laboratories, and research centers initially. To solve the large complex tasks like the simulation of air effects on a plane wing, simulation of a nuclear explosion, determining the weather, and other scenarios, these firms widely use SerDes. The reduction in the cost of HPC systems has led to a new consumer base for the producers of the HPC system. This comprises of enterprises and businesses. Several firms are broadly adopting data centers so that they can manage and process their daily happenings. Such factors are encouraging SerDes market growth to a greater extent. Functional blocks like SerDes addresses the problems of growing data volumes and accomplishing high-speed communication.

The increased demand for SerDes chips is persuading manufacturers to boost their capacities. SerDes chips are high in demand owing to the thriving data centers and rising quantum computing activities. It allows quicker data transmission at low-cost, which supports its growth across the globe. Furthermore, the incorporation of advanced communication technologies in verticals like automotive, consumer electronics, and IT & telecom is encouraging market growth in the foreseeable future. The advent of 5G technology is also expected to create growth opportunities for the market. On the other hand, the complications beyond 112G SerDes is one of the significant anticipated concerns to limit the market growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players of the global SerDes market are STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Rambus, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Maxim Integrated, and Broadcom, Inc.

Segmental Analysis

The global SerDes market has been segmented based on the application, product type, and end-user.

Based on the product type, the global SerDes market has been segmented into SerDes IP core and stand-alone SerDes. Among these, the SerDes IP core acquires the largest market share and is expected to sustain its growth over the review period. The stand-alone SerDes segment is predicted to exhibit a healthy CAGR over the assessment period.

The application segment consists of 5G wireless infrastructure, data center, vehicle infotainment, ADAS, and others. Among these, the data center segment is estimated to make the most substantial contribution. On the other hand, the 5G segment is predicted to emerge as a lucrative and striking segment and will grow at a CAGR of 70.34%.

Based on end-users, the market comprises consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecom, and others. Among these, the IT & telecom segment records a considerable share in terms of value.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global SerDes market has been studied in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW), including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Assessing the global landscape, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to provide a tailwind to the SerDes market over the review period. The regional market is evaluated at USD 120 Million and is expected to grab a remarkable CAGR in the long run. The presence of major SerDes chip producers supports market growth in this region. Economies such as Taiwan and China hold a significant share of the global supply and also have robust domestic demand. Developing countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India also make a considerable contribution to the growth of the regional market. These countries are experiencing major up-gradation of the communication infrastructure which is creating tremendous opportunities for the market players in this region.

The North American region is projected to provide growth opportunities to the major market players present in the region. The regional market of North America is expected to register a steady 16.74% CAGR due to the upsurge in quantum computing activities, the rising popularity of IoT application, and the growing need for high-speed data transmission.

