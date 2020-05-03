Tarjs is Pleased to Announce the Launch of New Website

Muscat, Oman (webnewswire) April 30, 2020 – Tarjs is pleased to announce the launch of our brand new website! After several months of hard work and dedication, Tarjs has officially launched the website https://www.tarjs.com. The company’s aim was to create a new website that is faster, easier to navigate, and more user-friendly.

With this new website, visitors can learn about Tarjs services and solutions. The new website is interactive and gives better access to About Us, Industries, Services, News, Quote Request, and Contact pages. Our current and prospective clients will find useful information about our services on the homepage of website.

Amongst the new features the site contains integrated social media buttons to foster improved communication with the clients. To clarify the doubts, live chat support is available. Moreover, there is an option to make the payment online.

Tarjs – as industry leaders endeavor to provide current and prospective clients with the most accurate, up-to-date information and share our knowledge and expertise in the field of English to Arabic translation, Arabic to English translation, website content, proofreading services, and more.

The firm serves many diversified industries through our wide range of services – legal, media, academic institutions, medical, businesses, manufacturing companies. “Our main objective is on providing our clients with comprehensive solutions in managing business processes, thereby giving more time to focus on their core activities.” says a representative of the company.

According to a company representative “Our team includes dedicated professionals including translators, IT support team, content writers, and expert proof reading specialist, and editors. Working as a team, we take pride in what we do and deliver real results through our tested and true methodology.”

Regarding the varied services, the team at Tarjs can translate a wide range of documents including, user guides, technical documents, marketing brochures, software and hardware-related document, contracts and other legal documents, and advertising & PR materials. Moreover, they are dept at creating content for a variety of topics. Proofreading and English language editing are offered for a wide range of clients. The services are available for professors, lecturers, post-doctoral researchers, research students, and business customers. The company follows a strict review process to ensure that services translations are 100% accurate, every time.

The team at Tarjs will be constantly updating content with helpful information with blogs, company announcements, and latest news. The new website comes with a fresh look, easy to access information that you need. At this time, Tarjs would also like to thank the dedicated team who donated their time to make this site what it is.

About Tarjs

Based in Muscat, Oman, Tarjs is a full service company specialized in providing translation, copywriting, and proof reading services. The company is committed to providing solutions for a wide range of industries such as Medical, Legal, Media and Entertainment, and Information Technology. For more details visit https://www.tarjs.com

Contact Details :

Building No:655,Office No:12,

Bawshar Commercial Area,

PO Box:3460, PC:111,

Muscat-Oman

