Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Growth , Challenges and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to have a significant impact on the fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market. The market is also being encouraged by the massive geriatric population present globally. The increased pace of development in the healthcare sector is also anticipated to motivate the fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market in the coming forecast period.

Fluoroscopy can be defined as an imaging technique, which uses X-Ray technology for taking real-time images of the body. It allows the physicians to visualize muscles, organs, and bones, which further helps them to make crucial decisions during surgery.

The global Fluoroscopy And Mobile C-Arms Market Growth as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register a CAGR of 4.58%, surpassing a valuation of USD 2,951.4 million during the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard:

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Allengers Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

DMS Group

Hologic In

Hitachi Ltd

OrthoSca

Omega Medical Imaging

Shimadzu Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Varian Medical System

Siemens

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa

Global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Segmental Analysis

The fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market has been segmented on the basis of application, device type, and end user.

By device type, the market is segmented into fluoroscopy systems and mobile c-arms. Of these, the mobile C-arms segment will gain significant prominence, mainly due to the soaring incidence of cardiovascular disease and the rising number of orthopedic surgeries.

The market finds application in orthopedics, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, pain management and trauma, urology, neurology, and others.

Based on the end users, the market constitutes diagnostic centers, hospital and clinics, research and academic institutes, and others.

Regional Frontiers

The regional review of the fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market based on region comprises of Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas region is projected to lead the fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market. In this region, the North American region is likely to govern the market due to the adoption of new and advanced products, the upsurge in awareness about medical imaging devices, and increasing financial skill to buy expensive machines. The European region showed a significant amount of growth in the market due to the growing occurrence of road accidents leading to a mounting number of orthopedic surgeries in the European region, amplified spending in the healthcare sector, and growing R&D activities. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest mounting region in the market. The emerging economies of India, China, and South Korea are appearing as chief destinations for outsourcing clinical trials and pathology testing. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa region have a minimum share of the fluoroscopy and mobile c-arms market owing to the minimal disposable income levels.

Industry Updates:

September 2019: ControlRad has recently announced the completion of the first clinical use of its Trace system. This Atlanta-based ControlRad’s Trace technology can be easily integrated into mobile C-arms. It assists in reducing radiation in fluoroscopically guided procedures and protect medical staff and patients, without hampering image quality and workflow.