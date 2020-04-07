Deception Technology Industry: Size, Revenue Analysis, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2022

Deception Technology Industry Overview

As per the latest report published by Marker Research Future (MRFR), the global Deception Technology Industry is predicted to reach a significant market value of USD 2.3 billion by 2023 at a substantial CAGR of 14% in the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

In this precipitously changing environment, growingdemand for a compact security infrastructure that would resist and counter such network security breaches is ever increasing. The rising adoption of the innovative internet of things (IoT) and big data are growing cybersecurity threats, which is responsible for driving the Deception Technology market over the assessment period.

Analyzing the current trends and developments in technologies, the report indicates a sudden hike in the Deception Technology Industry. The market is driven by many influential factors such as a rise in instances of cyber-attacks such as cloud-based, zero-day attacks, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). The advancing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & the Internet of Things (IoT) is responsible for the growth of the deception technology market. The growing usage of pirated network security tools and lack of awareness is the major restraining factor for the market. The major hindrance of deception is that maintaining things such as breadcrumbs, decoys, and honeypots can be challenging in environments that are always changing, this is likely to be one of the hindering factors for deception technology Industry over the review period.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2466

Key Players

The prominent players in the Deception Technology Industry are – TrapX Security (U.S.), Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.), Attivo Networks (U.S.), Allure Security Technology (U.S.), Guardicore (Israel), Cymmetria, Inc. (Israel), TopSpin Security (Israel), Smokescreen Technologies (India), Illusive Networks (Israel), LogRhythm Inc. (U.S), vArmour (U.S.) among others

Deception Technology Industry – Segmentation

The Deception Technology Industry can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Component : Comprises Solutions and Services- support and maintenance, system integration, consulting and professional services.

Segmentation By Deception Stack : Comprises Application security, data security, network security, and endpoint security

Segmentation By Deployment Mode : Comprises of cloud and on premise mode

Segmentation By End-user : Comprises Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, retail, transport, government, telecom and others

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Deception Technology Global Market – Regional Analysis

North-America is dominating the Global Deception Technology Market with the largest market share owing to the developments in deception technologies in the countries like U.S. and Canada. Deception Technology Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2016 to 2022 owing to a large enterprises and SMEs in the region are increasingly adopting cloud computing solutions. Moreover, countries like China, Japan, South Korea and India are increasing investing in network security companies in the IT & telecom sectors. The European market for Deception Technology Market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2016-2022).

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/deception-technology-market-2466

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

Continued…

Read or Blogs @ http://mrfrblog.com/

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com