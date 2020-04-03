Cervical Fusion Market Growth Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2017 to 2023

Cervical Fusion Market Growth Research Report, by Fusion Type (Interbody and Anterior), Type (Metal, Polymer), Surgery (Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, Open Spine Surgery), End User (Orthopaedic Clinics, Multispecialty Hospitals) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Analysis

The global Cervical Fusion Market Growthis predicted to grow at a striking CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023), in accordance with the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Cervical fusion, simply put, is a surgery which helps in joining selected bones in the cervical spine (neck). This surgery is generally needed when the discs between each vertebra and the cervical vertebrae get damaged due to chronic wear-and-tear or an injury. There are different methods to perform a cervical fusion surgery such as using an artificial graft made of metals or other polymers or inserting a bone graft for natural bone regrowth.

Various factors are propelling the Cervical Fusion Market Growth growth. These factors, as stated by the latest MRFR report, include increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, growing aging population, advent of cervical surgery techniques that are technologically advanced, increasing incidences of cervical disorders, growing cases of cancer and extensive research and development activities to diagnose and treat cancer, and increasing funds for healthcare by government organizations.

On the flip side, the high price of treatments, complications related to the cervical surgery, and the high price of the diagnostic procedure are factors that may deter the Cervical Fusion Market Growth growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the Cervical Fusion Market Growth report on the basis of end user, surgery, type, and fusion type.

Based on fusion type, the Cervical Fusion Market Growth is segmented into posterior fusion, anterior cervical fusion, anterior interbody fusion, and others. The interbody cervical fusion segment is again segmented into bone interbody cervical fusion, non-bone interbody cervical fusion, and others.

Based on type, the Cervical Fusion Market Growth is segmented into polymeric type, metal type, and others.

Based on surgery, the Cervical Fusion Market Growth is segmented into open spine surgery, minimally invasive spine surgery, and others.

Based on end user, the Cervical Fusion Market Growth is segmented into neurology clinics, multispecialty hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the Cervical Fusion Market Growth report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. This is on account of increasing awareness about preventive care treatments to prevent spinal deformities and increasing incidences of spinal deformities amongst the older population.

The Cervical Fusion Market Growth in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is on account of growing incidences of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and rising geriatric population.

The Cervical Fusion Market Growth in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. This is owing to rapid expansions by leading players for market development and the growing adoption of cervical fusion surgeries. Japan is the chief contributor in this region owing to the remarkable rise in the adoption of cervical fusion surgeries due to presence of high aging population.

The Cervical Fusion Market Growth in the Middle East and Africa is predicted to have steady growth during the forecast period. This is on account of the rising emphasis on R&D activities in the healthcare sector and extensive growth of healthcare infrastructure.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the Cervical Fusion Market Growth report include Shanghai Microport Orthopedics (China), Medacta (US), BAUMER (Switzerland), Medicrea Technologies UK Ltd (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), ArthroCare Corporation (US), Exactech, Inc. (US), RTI Surgical, Inc. (US), AMEDICA Corporation (US), LDR Holding Corporation (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), K2M, Inc. (US), Pioneer Surgical Technology Spine (US), Alphatec Spine, Inc. (US), Zimmer Holdings, Inc. (US), Biomet, Inc. (US), Orthofix Holdings, Inc. (US), Globus Medical Inc. (US), NuVasive, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Synthes, Inc. (US), DePuy Spine, Inc. (US), and Medtronic, Inc. (US).

