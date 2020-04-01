Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018–2025

The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market was valued at $109,833 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $153,320 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Immune system disorders occur due to low activity or over activity of the immune system.

An autoimmune disease is a condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks and damages its own tissues. There are more than 80 different autoimmune diseases exist. Some of the common types of autoimmune diseases are rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus), inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

Autoimmune disease therapeutics are expected to experience significant market growth during the forecast period owing to early diagnosis of the disease, recent launch of advanced therapeutics, and rise in incidence of autoimmune disease. Furthermore, strong presence of late-stage pipeline drugs such as tocilizumab, baricitinib, certolizumab, secukinumab, etanercept, olokizumab, abatacept, apremilast, PF-06438179, golimumab, ustekinumab, etrolizumab, tofacitinib, and others. On the other side higher cost associated with the advanced therapeutics is expected to hamper the market growth.

The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market is segmented based on drug class, indication, sales channel, and region. Based on drug class, the market is classified as anti-inflammatory, antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, and others. On the basis of indication, rheumatic disease, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rare disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and other indications. According to the sales channel, the market is categorized as hospital pharmacy, drug stores & retail pharmacy, and online store. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Key Market Segments:

By Drug Class

Anti-inflammatory

Antihyperglycemics

NSAIDs

Interferons

Others

By Indication

Rheumatic Disease

Type 1 Diabetes

Multiple Sclerosis

Rare Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Other Indications

By Sales Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

UCB S.A.