Global Vacuum Packaging Market Comprehensive Analysis on Leading Key 2025

Our latest research report entitled Vacuum Packaging Market (by material (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, polyester), packaging type (rigid packaging, flexible packaging, semi-rigid packaging), application (food, pharmaceuticals, industrial processing, industrial goods, consumer goods)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of vacuum packaging.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure vacuum packaging cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential vacuum packaging growth factors. According to the report, the global vacuum packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Vacuum packaging is a form of packaging in which the air around a food product is removed and then the product is sealed in an impermeable package. Vacuum packing reduces the atmospheric oxygen, limiting the growth of aerobic bacteria or fungi, and preventing the evaporation of volatile components. Vacuum packaging protects products from dust, moisture, insects, and a variety of other external elements that may harm or damage food products. This extends the shelf life of any fresh perishable product by 3 to 5 times compared to normal refrigerated life. Vacuum sealing greatly extends the lifespan of several different kinds of food such as cheese, meat, soup, and many others. The vacuum packaging seals in flavors and is a quick and efficient way of packaging. This method is used in commercial and residential applications to preserve food.

The increase in the consumption of packaged foodstuffs owing growing demand for hygienic and quality products from the busy and better-informed consumers and the growth of modern retail trade is primarily driving the growth of the vacuum packaging market. Half of the US population depends on packaged foods available at convenience stores. Vacuum packaging offers additional advantages to the retailers such as reducing the volume and improving the rigidity of flexible packages. In addition, the consumption of packaged meat and dairy products is on the rise owing to the rising incomes, changes in urban lifestyle and increasing expenditure on food that in turn drives the growth of the vacuum packaging market.

Furthermore, vacuum packaging offers several benefits to the retailers such as it increases shelf life, reduces product loss, seals barrier from external elements, improves product presentation and requires no chemical preservatives. However, growing awareness about the environmental harms of plastic hinders the growth of the vacuum packaging market. Moreover, the emergence of eco-friendly materials for vacuum packaging and the growth of supermarkets and retailers create favorable growth opportunities for the vacuum packaging market.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Vacuum Packaging Market and is Anticipated to Remain Dominant over the Forecast Period

The Asia Pacific dominates the vacuum packaging market and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The growing urbanization, rapidly progressing food industry and rising expenditure on food boosts the Asia Pacific vacuum packaging market. The food industry in the Asia Pacific region is gigantic in size and is, therefore, a key element in the growth of vacuum packaging market in this region. In addition, the growing expansion of the food and beverage industry in several Asian countries such as China, India, and Indonesia are creating favorable growth opportunities for the Asia Pacific vacuum packaging market. North America holds the second-largest share in the global vacuum packaging market. The growing demand for convenience products and the presence of several top retailers such as Walmart, Target and Costco favors the growth of the North America vacuum packaging market.

Segment Covered

The report on global vacuum packaging market covers segments such as material, packaging type, and application. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyester (PET), and other materials. On the basis of packaging type, the sub-markets include rigid packaging, flexible packaging, and semi-rigid packaging. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food, pharmaceuticals, industrial processing, industrial goods, consumer goods, and other applications.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CVP Systems, Inc., Linpac Packaging Limited, Multisorb Technologies, Inc, ULMA Packaging, S.Coop, Orics Industries, Inc, and Other Companies.

