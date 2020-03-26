Global USB Charger Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The latest report on “USB Charger Market (Product Type – USB Type A, USB Type B, and USB Type C; Charger Type – Wall Chargers, Portable Power Banks, and Car Chargers; Port – One, Two, and Three; Distribution Channel – Retailers, and Online): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global USB charger market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Nowadays, the demand for fast charging is dramatically increasing. Companies are introducing new USB chargers with fast charging and small in size. In April 2019, Anker introduced a new 60W USB-C GaN charger which is small in size and has improved design. Companies are focusing on innovations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand the market share.

Increasing Demand for Fast Charging Drives the USB Charger Market

The increasing demand for fast charging drives the USB charger market. The rising internet usage, playing various games and numerous applications working on smartphones drains the device’s battery very fast. In addition, smartphones and laptops are used for multiple purposes that again drain the device’s battery. The growing demand for portable chargers boosts the USB charger market. A multi-port USB wall charger that can charge multiple devices at a time, is becoming popular nowadays.

Often the low battery problems arise during traveling for long hours. The rising demand for USB car chargers also contributes to the growth of the USB charger market. The chill USB power banks are in high demand due to their high performance and perfect travel USB battery. However, the availability of counterfeit USB chargers hinders the growth of the USB charger market. Moreover, technological advancements create new opportunities for USB charger manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be Dominated in the USB Charger Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to be dominated in the USB charger market. Asia-Pacific region has a growing population and the region has 54.7% mobile phone users. The rising number of mobile users contributes to the growth of the Asia-Pacific region. North America has a saturated market for the USB charger market. Europe is anticipated to grow in the USB charger market.

Segment Covered

The report on global USB charger market covers segments such as product type, charger type, port, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include USB type A, USB type B, and USB type C. On the basis of charger type, the sub-markets include wall chargers, portable power banks, and car chargers. On the basis of port, the sub-markets include one, two, and three. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include retailers, and online.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Anker Technology Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cyber Power Systems, Inc., Bell’O Digital, SDI Technologies, Inc., Sprint Corporation, T-Mobile US, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T Inc., and Other companies.

