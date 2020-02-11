Art Collectors – Free Digital Video Art with Bitcoin and Ethereum theme – Business Streaming License Included.

Old Asian wisdom meets the blockchain for less stress.

February 11, 2020 – Toronto, Canada – The Polish-Canadian contemporary visual artist Mike Cecotka is releasing his free video art for business art collectors, which combines the old Asian wisdom of Lao Tzu and his well-known concept of Wu Wei – “flow with the universe,” with Bitcoin and Etherium themes.

Stress has always been a part of our lives. In this hectic time, people lead an increasingly stressful life. Experts state that a little stress can be good; it keeps you sharp and ready to move forward, and is sometimes vital for achieving optimum performance. However, medical research has determined that prolonged stress is very bad for the body, and can block the body’s natural ability to repair, regenerate and protect itself.

“As we are getting more stressed in life and business, I believe things will get crazier, let’s use this 2500-year-old wisdom for an easier life.

Stop fighting the universe, when you get up in the morning and the first thing to come is coarse language and hate, you know something is not right.

Combine Wu Wei with mature samurai mindset for less stress and relax” states Cecotka

This video was created from photoshoot then color special effects and finally animation creating a sense of “Living Canvas”.

A business license allows you to stream art on unlimited screens in your business.

About the artist

Mike Cecotka was born in Poland in 1966 and emigrated to Toronto in 1990.

About the gallery

SamuraiArtGallery.com is run by the artist himself. It offers archival prints and canvas based on the Japanese/Chinese Calligraphy Art and Asian wisdom of Lao Tzu, Buddha, Confucius, Sun Tzu, and Samurai.

Asian wisdom Crypto art with Bitcoin and Ethereum theme is on the blockchain as a unique edition of 1 or limited editions with NFT (non-fungible token) ERC721 Tokens.

To Download free video use email at https://samuraiartgallery.com/template/

or join telegram group https://t.me/samuraiartgallery

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/samuraiartgallery

