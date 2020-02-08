ABP News-CVOTER Exit Poll forecasts return victory for Aam Aadmi Party

• Trailing BJP to be second largest seat gainer in Delhi, with 36% vote share

• INC expected to win 9% vote share

New Delhi: ABP News today announced its findings of the Exit Poll available till 5:00 PM in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020. Mr. Arvind Kejriwal’s political party is on course for a resounding second term in Delhi Election, according to the exit poll. AAP is expected to get a vote share of 50.4%, while BJP forecasted to win 36% vote share, followed by Indian National Congress (INC) with 9% vote share, and others with 4.7% vote share.

In Delhi, Aam Admi Party is expected to win 49 to 63 seats, followed by BJP with 5 to 19 seats and 0 to 4 seats for Congress. The survey conducted with Centre for Voting Opinion & Trends in Election Research (CVOTER), keeps the viewers abreast of the various political opinions and offers viewers’ insights on the likely winning party.

Party Range Min to Range Max

INC 0 to 4

BJP 5 to 19

AAP 49 to 63

OTHERS 0 to 0

Seat Projection Ranges for each contesting political party for Delhi Legislative Elections 2020

Sharing the survey methodology and survey details, the survey reached out to a total of approximately 11,839 people in Delhi.

Exit Polls Substantiate Earlier Poll Findings

The final CVOTER opinion poll conducted a few days ago revealed a thumping win and a second term for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, with 45.6% vote share (with 42-56 Seats). The BJP were predicted to trail in second position with 37.1% vote share (with 10-24 Seats) and the Indian National Congress (INC) in third spot with mere 4.4% vote share (with 0-4 Seats).