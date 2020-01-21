Self-Healing Materials Market Size and Growth Forecast Report 2020

Market Overview:

Self-healing materials are artificially made substances that have own repairing properties without being exerted by any external force. These materials tend to improve themselves and are in high demand owing to their self-healing capacities that decrease the extra cost of maintenance. The self-healing process of the smart materials initiates with responding to change in external stimuli like temperature, light, and others. The most commonly employed self-healing materials are elastomers and polymers, whereas it covers a broad range of materials from metals to ceramics. The market worth of self-healing materials market was at USD 369.26 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 10,411.33 billion by 2025 at a stunning CAGR of around 95.0%.

The primary factor driving the self-healing materials market is that these materials significantly reduce the maintenance needed for restoring damages. Self-healing materials such as self-healing mortars and self-healing types of cement employed in the construction sector have displayed high demand over the past few years. The trend is estimated to continue in the upcoming years as well, creating lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

By type:

• Concrete

• Coatings

• Polymers

• fiber reinforced composites

• asphalt

• metals

• ceramics

By technology:

• reversible polymers

• microencapsulation

• shape memory materials

• biological material systems

By application:

• energy generation

• automobile & transport

• electrical & semi-conductor

• building & construction

• medical

• others

The self-healing materials market is segregated into five regions, namely the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and North America. Europe followed by North America is the leading region. The developed pharmaceutical industry in Europe together with the high adoption rate is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Some of the key players operating in the global self-healing materials market include AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Arkema SA (France), Autonomic Materials Inc. (U.S.), Avecom N.V. (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Critical Materials S.A. (Portugal), E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), Sensor Coating Systems Ltd. (U.K.), among others.

The Scope of the report:

This report offers the current product and services market evaluation and the future estimation of the market. It helps us understand the market better through size anticipation and CAGR calculation to estimate the next market. It has a broader segmentation for better understanding of the enterprising of the market at a low level by segregating the market into smaller sectors.

Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

