“Gold-Backed” Crypto Token”s Promoter Investigated by Florida Regulators

Florida regulators are investigating Karatbars, a German company that”s been promoting a token tied to a Miami “crypto bank” without any banking license in the state.

– Karatbars previously issued a cryptocurrency purportedly backed by gold, but CoinDesk has been unable to verify the existence of the mine the company says produced the gold.

– Before it entered the crypto space, Karatbars sold gold products online through an affiliate marketing system that regulators in three countries warned the public to avoid.

– CoinDesk interviewed three of Karatbars” current “affiliates,” who said they passionately believe in the company and its tokens.

Author: Leigh Cuen

Oct 4, 2019 at 12:00 UTC Updated Oct 4, 2019 at 19:12 UTC