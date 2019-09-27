The most interactive Pharma MES and Pharma TRACKTS! event in Europe took place in Berlin, September 19-20 2019. On the occasion of the Pharma MES & Pharma TRACKTS! 2019, we.CONECT had the honour to award 5 companies for their remarkable achievements in MES and Track & Trace | Serialization projects projects. This year, the prestigious Pharma 4.0 Award 2019 was handed out for the third time for outstanding results in MES and TRACKTS in two categories: Outstanding MES related innovation of the year and Best execution of a Track & Trace / Serialization project.

All submitted projects were judged and nominated by an independent jury. The evaluation of each project was based on criteria such as methodology, technology and innovation. This year, the nominated projects were submitted by: Prasanna Balakrishnan, Manager (MES, PLM, IoT) at Strides Pharma Science Limited, Mirek Popieluch, CEO and Co-Founder of DataComplex Sp. z o.o. s.K (for the Innovators Category), Thomas Halfmann, Marketing Director at OPEN-SCS Working Group, Marco Farinelli, Marketing Company Account Manager – Global Supply Chain at AstraZeneca, and Andre Fleer, Supply Chain manager at Nordic Drugs AB (for the Tracksters category)

In the evening after the conference we hard our award ceremony where the MES & TRACKTS! audience voted for their favorite project. The emerged winners were Data Complex who were the champions for The best Innovators project and Open – SCS working group for the best Tracksters project.

Congratulations to the winners of The Innovators Category

1st Place – Data Complex – Mirek Popieluch

2nd Place – Strides Pharma – Prasanna Balakrishnan

Congratulations to the winners of The Tracksters

1st Place – OPEN-SCS Working Group – Thomas Halfmann

2nd Place – AstraZeneca – Marco Farinelli

3rd Place – Nordic Pharma – Andre Fleer

The trophies and certificates were presented to the winners by Mr. Bernd Pastors from Action Medeor. Action Medeor was given 1,000 EUR as a charity. The prize money was sponsored by we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH

After the success of the 8th Pharma MES and 5th Pharma TRACKTS! we hope to see all the partners and delegates next year.