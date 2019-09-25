Switzerland, September 2019 – Using data sovereignty to create value is the key theme for the Data Sharing Days 2020, Europe”s premier data sharing event that is taking place on January 27 and 28, 2020 in The Hague in The Netherlands.

Smart organisations realise the potential of data, and look for ways to create value. At the same time, people”s awareness is growing that they want to play a central role in all this: After all, isn”t it their data? And shouldn”t the “data benefit balance” tip in their direction?

Data sovereignty should be the central design principle of the data economy; an economy in which everyone – organisations and consumers alike – will have control over their data and thrive from all the benefits that sharing data entails. This is a challenge which policymakers and organisations must address now.

Participants at the Data Sharing Days 2020 will actively take part in the discussion about data sharing in industry, research and governmental environments. This global platform is the place to meet with interesting experts, speakers and industry partners that share the curiosity and passion for new ideas, innovation and emerging trends. There are many things to look forward to at the Data Sharing Days in The Hague (NL).

Data Sharing Days

January 27 and 28, 2020

More information on programme, speakers and partners: www.datasharingdays.com

