Finally a modern laser therapy: FiLaC for anal and pilonidal fistulas and acne inversa

Jena, Sept. 23rd 2019 – More than every second adult suffers from intestinal problems in the course of their lives – some even speak of up to 70 percent who at some point in their lives suffer from a proctological disease. Nobody likes to talk about hemorrhoids, anal fistulas, anal fissures and pilonidal fistulas and only a few know what specialist is responsible for such complaints. It is extremely important to consult a proctologist at an early stage, especially for these diseases. If the complaints remain untreated for too long, the problem not only becomes greater, but can also become chronic. Fistulas cannot be treated with ointments and baths.

Fistulas on the anus (anal fistulas) and lower back (pilonidal fistulas) are unpleasant and heal badly. The inflammatory tissue within the fistula cavity and the fistula ducts consists of a special tissue (epithelial tissue) which cannot heal by itself and must therefore be completely removed. The problem of conventional operations is the injury of the sphincter muscle and a protracted healing process with often recurring fistulas. FiLaC laser therapy from biolitec makes it possible to irradiate fistulas and fistula ducts from the inside. Their residues are worked out by the body itself. The sphincter muscle remains unharmed and the inflammation is completely removed. This results in fewer side effects and a significantly shortened healing process.

The FiLaC laser method developed by medical technology pioneer biolitec is also being used successfully as a therapy for an increasing number of complex proctological diseases. In addition to anal fistulas, anal fissures and pilonidal fistulas, complicated fistulas such as urethroperineal fistulas (fistulas running between the anus and the external sex organs) and, more recently, acne inversa can also be successfully treated with the minimally invasive, tissue-friendly laser method. In these fistulas, complete healing can be achieved while maintaining the sphincter muscle.

In case of acne inversa, laser treatment complements the broad and careful integral treatment measures. Here, diseased tissue is obliterated by the laser without having to cut it out. Especially in the case of the chronic inflammatory disease acne inversa, which usually manifests itself in the armpits, lumbar region, genital region and the inner sides of the thighs, this represents an important step forward in the difficult treatment.

For anal and pilonidal fistulas, the treatment is almost painless, lasts only a few minutes and can be performed on an outpatient basis. In the first three days after the operation, little or no painkillers are usually needed. After a few days, patients can continue with their daily activities.

For more information on FiLaC therapy, please visit the patient’s website at www.info-anal-fistula.com (https://www.info-analfistel.de/en/).