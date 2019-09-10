The best provider of innovative technology

The company’s main motive has been focusing on the research of the underwater energy system technology and since the company is an innovative battery enterprise, the company has intently integrated of the new technology environment protection, manufacturing, sales and green energy research and development.

AJOYE is all about the strict implementation of the entire manufacturing system, service system and operating system where the company has a professional R and D team and engineer technical team that has been in the lithium battery industry for more than 12 years. The company presently has 15 patents which are inclusive of waterproof patents, structural patents, safety patents, and appearance patents. The number of patents is said to be growing every year.

The battery products of the company like an energy storage battery, ebikes lithium battery, and customized lithium battery is being exported to all over the world like Canada, America, UK, Germany, Japan, Sweden, Korea, and many more. There are also many necessary certifications as well like TUV, UL, RCM, CE, SRA, KC, FCC, PSE and much more. Since there is a seasoned and impeccable R&D team, the company has the ability to design and customize the different types of battery products, which is for each customer. These products are vehemently used in security monitoring, robots, electric vehicles, drones, medical devices, smart applications, communication energy storage and also in many other fields.

The company has devoted itself to the needs and requirement of the customers where the main motive is to provide one-stop power solution and also software technology services in order to create green and safe lithium products. The goal is to serve the whole society well.

