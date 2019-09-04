Self-Inflating Tissue Expander Market : Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2019-2029

Self-inflating tissue expanders are the self-filling devices consisting osmotic active hydrogel in them. The size of expander while implanting is about 10% of it’s final volume after implantation. Self-inflating tissue expanders absorbs the body fluid when implanted and gradually swells to their predetermined volume and size. The self-inflating expanders are temporary implants which remain for about 10 days to 6 months inside the body, the swelling of self-inflating tissue expander result in gain in skin volume. The swelling of the self-inflating tissue expander is gradual and gives wound ample amount of time to heal which results in decreased pain. Self-inflating tissue expanders are used for various propose such as defect coverage (scar, alopecia), breast anomalies, breast reconstruction, etc. The manufacturers in the self-inflating tissue expander market are focusing on developing a least painful, different size self-inflating tissue expander.

Self-Inflating Tissue Expander Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing product availability of the self-inflating expanders in small sizes with increasing number of skilled professionals expected to enhance the growth of the self-inflating tissue expander market. Varied use of the self-inflating tissue expanders in various fields such as aesthetics, ophthalmology, dental care, etc. expected to drive the growth of the self-inflating tissue expander market. The implantation of the self-inflating tissue expander has very less surgical time and along with local anesthesia helps to improve the patient compliance which in turn fuels the growth of the market. Availability of different shapes and sizes such sphere and pin helps physicians to select the preferred type of self-inflating tissue expander as per requirement, driving the growth of the market. The material used (hydrogel) for self-inflating tissue expander helps to minimize the pain at the implanted site resulting in improved patient compliance and ease of carrying an implant which in turn expected to drive the growth of the market. Increasing breast reconstruction procedures across the world expected to draw traction driving the growth of the self-inflating tissue expander market. The use of the self-inflating tissue expander in the ophthalmology and dental care is increasing rapidly to correct the birth defects which is expected to fuel the growth of the self-inflating tissue expander market.

Self-Inflating Tissue Expander Market: Segmentation

The global self-inflating tissue expander market is segmented on the basis of the product type, material type, application, end user and region

By product type, the global self-inflating tissue expander market is segmented as:

Sphere Shaped

Hemisphere Shaped

Pins Shaped

By material type, the self-inflating tissue expander market is segmented as:

Silicone Based Expander

Hydrogel Expander

By application, the self-inflating tissue expander market is segmented as:

Plastic Surgery Breast Reconstruction Tubular Breast Alopecia Cleft Palate Scars Others

Ophthalmology

Dental Care

By end user, market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Self-Inflating Tissue Expander Market: Overview

The global self-inflating tissue expander by product type expected to be dominated by the sphere shaped self-inflating tissue expander due to higher use to perform procedures. By material type, hydrogel is expected to dominate the market due to superior quality of the material. By application, plastic surgery is expected to be the most lucrative market due to high number of procedures. By end user, self-inflating tissue expander market is expected to be dominated by the hospitals due to higher patient footfall.

Self-Inflating Tissue Expander Market: Regional Outlook

North America expected to dominate the global self-inflating tissue expander market due to higher number of procedures in the region. Higher product adoption makes the Europe second most lucrative market. Asia-Pacific is regarded as the emerging market due to increasing product penetration in the region. Gradually increasing number of procedures performed in the Latin America expected to drive the self-inflating tissue expander market growth steadily in the region. MEA expected to be the least lucrative market due to lower healthcare spending in most of the region.

Self-Inflating Tissue Expander Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in the self-inflating tissue expander market are: AirXpanders, Inc., Eurosurgical Ltd., FCI, Akina, Inc., Oxtex Limited, Mentor Worldwide LLC, and others