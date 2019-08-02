Plastic Bandages Market Growth And Future Outlook By 2027

Plastic bandages are used as adhesive strip for minor cuts, abrasions and puncture wounds.These bandages protects the wound from bacteria, dirt and friction. At the time of injury healing process of body is disturbed therefore, such dressings are used which have antiseptic properties, its main function is to hold the skin together for faster healing. It is used as primary treatment in wound management expect in case of (burns, deep abrasion, excess bleeding etc). These sterile dressing cover are easy to use, cheaper and easy to store.

Global Plastic Bandages Market Drivers

Global plastic bandages market growth is expected to be driven in the forecast period due to several factors such as application of these products in managing minor cuts, puncture, incisions and abrasions in routine activity or household chores, and increasing sports activity. Moreover, increase in incidence of diabetic wounds is expected to support the global plastic bandages market growth. According to American College of Physicians report (The diabetic Foot), the global incidence of diabetic foot was 6.3% in 2017. People are becoming more health conscious and concerned about their health, so spreading awareness for such product will drive the global plastic bandage market growth. Plastic bandages are required on a frequent basis and they offer advantages such as dressing of wound can speed up healing process, and keeping the wound disinfected. Moreover, Wound Aware has started posting post about wound care and essential information for awareness among people across Australia. In 2016 CURAD had announced launching few new products to its innovative line of products such as ‘Soothe & Cool’, ‘QuickStop’, and ‘Truly Ouchless’ plastic making available hospital-grade technology at home. The product truly ouchless is widely used by the sports players for rough use and gentle cure because it gives protection, without the hurtful removal and is available in various sizes and variety of packs. Curad has one innovative product type in QuickStop product line, a spray bandage, it consist of oxidized cellulose powder which absorbs blood rapidly and form gel-like soft layer over the wound to stop bleeding fast. Curad also have antibacterial plastic bandages in their product line. These factors are expected to propel the global plastic bandage market growth over the forecast period..Plastic bandages are widely used by veterinary doctors for healing the wound of pets by using several shapes and types of bandages as per their wound. There are several products for animals such as glue free self-adhesive tape for animals, antimicrobial bandages, and various others sterile adhesive bandages this market will also drive the global plastic bandages market growth.

Global Plastic Bandage Market Regional Analysis

The global plastic bandages market in terms of region, has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global plastic bandages market, in the forecast period, due to availability of several products in that market. According to Asian diabetes initiative 60% of diabetic people live in Asia, and diabetic people tend to have slower wound healing process, wherein bandages can be extremely helpful. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth, due to increasing rate in diabetes, in turn supporting the global plastic bandage market growth.

Global Plastic Bandage Market Restraints

Availability of various alternative products is restraining the global plastic bandage market growth as various products are uses instead of bandages such as, dusting powder, creams, dressings with cotton and gauze. Various liquid bandages are also available for the treatment of animal’s injuries and as it can be handle by any individual easily, therefore no special care is required for using it. There are few adhesive tapes (clozeX) which are used to treat wounds by pulling the skin break in either side so that it get joined together, and bandage holds that in place and promotes healing without leaving scars. Moreover, organizations such as Zero Waste Team are promoting the use of eco-friendly bandages other than plastic material such as Organic cotton plasters, Paper medical tape, Spray on skin (Germolene) etc. These factors are expected to restrain global plastic bandages market growth over the forecast period.

Global Plastic Bandage Market Key Players

Some of the major players in global plastic bandage market are Johnson & Johnson, BSN Medical, 3M, Acelity L.P. Inc., Medline Industries Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Nitto Denko Corporation and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

