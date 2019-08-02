Kombucha market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The primary driving force for the Kombucha market is the increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with consumption of kombucha. Kombucha has been proven to help fight cancer, arthritis & other degenerative diseases. It can detox the body, increase metabolism, boost energy levels, rebuild connective tissue & reduce headaches. It is rich in enzymes & bacterial acids. Further, players in the market are spending heavily on research & development projects to develop healthy kombucha products & new flavors to attract consumers, which is expected to boost market growth.

The global kombucha market size was valued at USD XX million in 201X and is likely to expand at a CAGR of X% over the forecast period. This market is projected to be driven by rising product innovations, flavor experimentation, and consumer awareness about health benefits associated with the product. Flavoured kombucha beverages are expected to witness huge rise in demand over the forecast period as consumers often prefer beverages with a refreshing taste. Launch of new flavors and products by major players is expected to further propel market growth. Original kombucha flavor is expected to grow at a high CAGR on account of its increasing demand among regular consumers.

For request sample:

https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=30190

The major market players in the kombucha market are;

• Reed’s, Inc.

• GT Kombucha Ltd.

• KeVita

• Humm Kombucha

• Kombucha Wonder Drink

• And other companies

On the basis of geography, North America grasped the largest market share in 2018, on account of its strong & efficient distribution network. The US & Canada have the highest demand for kombucha within the region. In North American countries, kombucha tea is consumed on a regular basis by dancers & professional athletes, & they often report fewer muscle strains, arthritis pains & common aches. Also, the presence of American trade organization for tea brewers, Kombucha Brewers International, is raising the popularity of kombucha within the region. Players like GT’s Kombucha, KeVita & Health-Ade, are popular in the region.

This research report analyses this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.

Market by Consumer Demography:

• Male

• Female

Market by Type:

• Bacteria

• Yeast

• Others

Market by Distribution Channels:

• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Food & drink specialty stores

• Other distribution channels

Market by Flavour:

• Citrus

• Apple, Coconut & Mango

• Herbs & Spices

• Flowers

• Berries

• Other flavours

Geographies analysed under this research report include

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

For more information: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-kombucha-market/

About precision business insights

Precision Business Insights is one of the leading market research and business consulting firm, which follow a holistic approach to solve needs of the clients. We adopt and implement proven research methodologies to achieve better results. We help our clients by providing actionable insights and strategies to make better decisions. We provide consulting, syndicated and customized market research services based on our client needs.

Contact to Precision Business Insights

Kemp House,

152 – 160 City Road,

London EC1V 2NX

Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com

Toll Free (US): +1-866-598-1553

Website @ https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com