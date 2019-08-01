Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The global butyric acid derivatives market accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2018 and burgeoning over the forthcoming years. Key drivers for the market growth include growth in disposable income, rise in population, improvement in standard of living and shift in the meat-eating habits in the Western regions. However, threats pose by misuse of antibiotics in the developed regions is inhibiting the market growth.

Global butyric acid derivatives market segmented on the basis of product, animal feed and region.

For request sample: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample/?product_id=35873

Sodium Butyrate Dominate the Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market

Based on product, global butyric acid derivatives market segmented into sodium butyrate, calcium butyrate and others. Sodium Butyrate held considerable market growth during estimated period. Sodium butyrate is a short chain fatty acid that has effects at the molecular, cellular, and tissue level. It has long been known as an inhibitor of histone deacetylases. It also induces growth arrest, differentiation and apoptosis in cancer cells, primarily through its effects on HDAC activity. The chemical is notable for having a very strong, unpleasant smell that lingers. The compound is found in human diet, notably produced in large amounts from dietary fiber in the gut and present in Parmesan cheese and butter. Nevertheless, the most common source of sodium butyrate in the gut is from consumption of legumes, which along with fiber have been associated with delayed aging and healthspan.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Butyric Acid Derivatives market

PBI’s global butyric acid derivatives market report analyses the market in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. According to regional analysis. Asia Pacific accounted for larger revenue share in global butyric acid derivatives market with considerable CAGR due to strong growth of pork and poultry meat production in this region. Also, improvement in living standards and economic conditions are other factors influencing the market growth. In addition, Europe held considerable market share during estimated period owing to rising poultry meat production.

Launch of newer products, frequent product approvals, patent filings, and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by market players

Global butyric acid derivatives market further reveals that the key players increasingly adopting strategies such as launch of newer products, frequent product approvals, and long term alliance to improve market revenue share and gaining significant geographic presence across the region. For Instance, in the application of animal feed to meet increased demand for butyric acid derivatives major manufacturers concentrate on research and product development activities. This strategy permits major actors to see the increase in animal feed needs and to attain a dominant share of the market for butyric acid derivatives.

Key player’s profiles in the report are Perstorp Holding AB, Nutreco N.V., Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L,

Kemin Industries, Innovad, Palital GmbH and Co. KG, Anmol Chemicals, Jainex Specialty Chemicals, Hangzhou King Technia Technology and Sanluc International NV.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025” assesses the market performance over seven years forecast period over 2019-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period. Moreover, the report also includes the total revenue and volume for the market.

Detailed Segmentation

By Type

o Sodium Butyrate

o Calcium Butyrate

o Others

By End User

o Poultry

o Swine

o Others

By Geography

o North America

• U.S

• Canada

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

For more information: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-butyric-acid-derivatives-market/

