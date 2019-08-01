Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Size Worth $257.17 Billion by 2025

The global fruit and vegetable juices market is expected to reach USD 257.17 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Some of the key factors driving the growth of the market are increasing consumption of fruit juices, introduction of fruit and vegetable blends, cold pressed juices, and rising disposable income in emerging countries.

Consumption of soft drinks such as non-alcoholic beverages, cola, flavored sodas, and other sugar sweetened beverages is seen to be reducing globally. These drinks have no nutritional value in a sharp contrast to fruit and vegetable juices available in the market. High sugar, fructose corn syrup, phosphoric acid, artificial sweeteners, and caffeine content are some of the main ingredients in such drinks that culminate to a wide range of diseases.

According to a research paper published by the Harvard University’s School of Public Health, individuals who consumed sugary drinks regularly are at a greater risk of developing diseases such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiac related disorders. The consumption of these drinks is also associated with loss of teeth in younger children due to dental caries and in some instances periodontal diseases. Thus, with rising cognizance among consumers, the sale of fruit and vegetable juices are seen to be increasing globally.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Fruit juices contributed to the largest market share owing to high demand across the globe owing to availability of wide variations in the product scope

Fruit and vegetable blends are anticipated to gain the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to change in consumer tastes and cognizance

The North American region held the largest revenue share due to local presence of major market players and increasing R&D in order to cater to global markets

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising investments by dominant players in the region and developments in emerging countries such as India and China

