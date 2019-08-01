Buy iconic residential property in Dubai:

When investing in real estate, two main types of location promise good performance, either you buy a property in an established area, rich with current investments and that promises a long future return on your investment, or find a new and unexplored area about to be discovered.

When it comes to the Dubai real estate market, both scenarios are possible. Therefore, it is worth to Buy Villa in Dubai.

Positive investment history:

Thorough market research is crucial when buying a property, especially if it is an investment. When reviewing the appreciation of real estate value in Dubai, the results have shown an impressive price increase. According to an analysis of 2014, the value of properties acquired in 2010 increased by 73% in three years.

Overseas interest:

With the Expo 2020 insight, the tourism sector in Dubai does not seem to slow down soon. In 2016 the city attracted a record number of tourists with 14.9 million hotel stays and aims to host 25 million tourists a year by 2020. Dubai International Airport is the busiest in the world and has become a node Central to businesses operating in Asia and the Middle East.

Urban services:

One of the other reasons to Buy Townhouse in Dubai is that this city has more things besides the tourism sector. Dubai has the largest metro network in the world and many advantages related to lifestyles, such as luxury shopping centers, magnificent beaches, and an attractive climate. This metropolis has become the second most attractive real estate market for high income in search of investment.

A real estate hot spot on the rise:

Of course, it is impossible to talk about the benefits of the Dubai real estate market without mentioning tax incentives. In Dubai there are no taxes on real estate transactions and income from income is also exempt from taxes, that is, they are huge incentives for those who are thinking of expanding their real estate portfolio. So it is advisable to invest in real estate and then give it on rent Townhouse in Dubai which will be your best investment for your future.

The benefits of professional help:

If this is your first venture in Dubai real estate, it is a good idea to get the help of a professional agent. Local experts have well-founded knowledge about the state of the market and what areas will become real estate hot spots shortly. If you do not plan to move to Dubai, your local real estate expert will also be your eyes and ears on the spot and ensure that all paperwork is done correctly.