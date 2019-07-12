Urinalysis Market Hits At A CAGR Of 7.6% By 2024 | Key Players: Seimens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Cardinal Health

The Research report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the Urinalysis Market, along with revenue estimates & forecasts and market share analysis.

Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the growing global prevalence of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections, the shift towards automation in sediment analysis, and the increasing adoption of point-of-care urinalysis. Integrated systems for urinalysis and the emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153479294

Urinalysis Market segmentation:

Based on Products

Based on Test Type

Based on Application

Based on End Users

Based on Regions

The Major Players Opearting in the Urinalysis Market:

Key players in the Urinalysis Market include Seimens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), Arkray Inc (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), 77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary), and DIRUI (CHINA), ACON Laboratories (US), Quidel Corporation (US) and URIT Medical Electronic Ltd. (CHINA).

Siemens Healthineers was the leading player in the global Urinalysis Market. The company offers a robust product portfolio and has a strong geographic presence, which has helped it to maintain its position in the market.

Siemens primarily focuses on developing new and innovative products to expand its product portfolio and address the unmet needs of healthcare providers. It launched the Atellica 1500 automated urinalysis system in 2017.

Geographical Detailed Analysis for Urinalysis Market:

North America is the largest regional segment in the Urinalysis Market followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (Row).

The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases and UTIs as well as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced automated devices in the region.

Read More in Detailed (Urinalysis):

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/urinalysis-systems.asp

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com