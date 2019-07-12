Semiconductor Market: Growing Uptake of Electronics Devices Fueling Demand

Global Semiconductor Market: Demand Analysis and Growth Forecast

On the back of growing ubiquity of electronic devices as well as the prosperity of the automotive industry particularly in APAC region, the global semiconductor market is ready to return strong profits, according to the findings of a newly published market research report from IndustryARC. The report estimates the global semiconductor market to be worth $420 billion to $430 billion as of 2018, with the demand increasing at a formidable CAGR of 10% to 12% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The report is titled “Semiconductor Market: by type (Intrinsic Semiconductor, Extrinsic Semiconductor); by components ( Seals, Filters, Mass flow Controllers, Valves, Others); by instrument (Collection, Monitoring, Data Measurement, Others); by subsystem (Robotics, Vacuum, Power Conversion, Others)); by process (Water Production, Wafer Fabrication, Doping, Masking, Etching, Others); by application (Networking &Telecommunication, Energy, Automotive, Computing, Consumer Electronics, Sports & Fitness, Others)& Geographic Analysis-Forecast (2019-2025).”

Semiconductor exhibits the properties of metal as well as insulator. Most common semiconductors are silicon and germanium that are used because of their manipulative behavior and higher electrical conductivity. The semiconductor devices require low voltage for operations, and semiconductor circuit is very small and cost effective, which makes it suitable for devices with flat and small body such as flat televisions.

Global Semiconductor Market: Leading Segments

As per the evaluations of the IndustryARC report, APAC dominated in terms of demand with a regional share of more than 70% in 2018. Furthermore, automotive is the leading application with a CAGR of around 10% during the aforementioned forecast period. Different IC’s are used in automotive products such as collision detection systems, infotainment systems, and navigation control. Additionally, growing demand for electric/hybrid vehicles with increased emission legislation and environmental awareness is propelling the demand for semiconductor use in automotive. Furthermore, the demand for smart cars and self-driven trucks is increasing the demand for sensors which in turn is fueling the demand influx in the semiconductor market.

Global Semiconductor Market: Trends

The demand influx in the semiconductor market is majorly depended upon Internet of Things revolution (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality. These developments are increasing demand for semiconductors that are used for sensors and analogs ICs in the market.

Advance emergence in display technologies are now continuing their business in 3D and ultra-high definition (UHD) TVs, Hybrid systems, and laptops in the consumer electronics sector are increasing demand for semiconductor ICs which will further enhance the semiconductor market.

Make in India associative by the Government of India increased the distribution for encouragement organizations such as the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS) and the Electronic Development Fund (EDF) to $111 million that will boost the semiconductor as well as the electronics manufacturing industry.

Open-source hardware and creating silicon from different parts, is gaining influence from organizations due to reduced cost and time-to-market for varied designs.

Global Semiconductor Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the market are Intel, Samsung, Qualcomm, Broadcom, SK Hynix, Micron, TI, Toshiba, NXP, Mediatek, Western Digital, STMicroelectronics, Infineon, Sony, Renesas, Apple, Analog Devices, and AMD.

