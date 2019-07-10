Label Free Detection Market Trends and Forecast 2023

Recent Developments

Bio-Rad develops manufactures and markets life science research products. It also offers products for safety, food and beverage, animal husbandry and public health laboratories. Bio-Rad life science products include instruments, reagent, consumables, and other supplies. The company also provides diagnostics products with a wide range of technologies and also provides high-value clinical information diabetes monitoring and infectious disease testing markets. Bio-Rad uses Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) technology to detect and monitor label-free analysis.

Market Segmentation

Market Data Forecast published a report named Label-Free Detection Market. It is worth USD1.61 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 11.99%, to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2023.

Report segmented as:

Product Type:

Consumables

Instruments

Application:

Binding Kinetics

Binding Thermodynamics

Endogenous Receptor Detection

Hit Confirmation

Lead Generation

Based on the product type, consumables hold the major share in the market. Under the application segment, binding kinetics accounted for the largest share in the market.

Geographical Segmentation

Based on geography, the global market is analyzed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players:

Ametek, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BiOptix, Corning, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

The scope of the report:

Along with this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis of prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook on the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

