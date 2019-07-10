ExpertsConsult Launched Industry Expert & On-Demand Market Insights Services Globally

ExpertsConsult helps you to seek consultation to overcome business and operational inefficiencies.

ExpertsConsult is led by a market research expert with extensive experience in this field. ExpertsConsult offers services across varied industries which includes Healthcare & Lifesciences, Banking, Insurance & Financial Services, Technology & Media, Professional Services, Industrial Manufacturing & Automotive, Oil, Gas & Utilities, and Others.

ExpertsConsult helps their clients to connect with top industry experts having more than 20 years of experience in the industry to address their business complexities and operational efficiencies round the clock. Core values of ExpertsConsult include Precision, Accessibility, Flexibility, and Compliance.

The Engagement model of ExpertsConsult between the client and the experts includes Phone based consultations, Research surveys, in-person meetings, roundtables, visits, learning/training sessions, long-term strategic projects, and others.

It helps to solve your queries related to strategic planning, consumer analysis, competitor analysis, business analysis, revenue estimation, financial modelling, investment banking, funding, product innovations are others. Artificial intelligence, Machine learning, Management consulting experts, business consultants, financial advisors, venture capitalist, physicians, surgeons, amongst others are the major experts of ExpertsConsult.

Rajat Sahni, CEO of ExpertsConsult started this expert network services after spending 16 years in the market research industry. He carries an extensive experience in global market research across B2B and B2C audiences. Rajat also founded a leading primary research data collection firm called High Beam Global in 2010.