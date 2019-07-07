Industrial Automation summit 2019 to address impact of technology on jobs and global economy

Artificial intelligence is already transforming the world of work, but the future is hard to predict. Some see most jobs at risk of automation, while others argue robots will only take on a narrow range of tasks in the coming decades.

“Perhaps the most widespread anxiety when it comes to AI is what will happen to our jobs. The benefits of AI are clear, but there are also concerns for the future of human work and employment. If indeed machines continue to improve their performance beyond human levels, a natural question to ask is whether machines will put humans’ jobs at risk and reduce employment.” said S Ghayas, Sales Director, MGX Events Inc.

Join us on November 12-13, 2019 as a high-powered panel tackles this issue and explore how AI changes businesses and how to prepare to be an asset in AI-impacted businesses.

Now in it’s 3rd year, Industrial Automation Summit 2019 will bring together influential industry leaders, emerging startups, and pioneering researchers to explore accelerating trends in latest technologies and integration strategies igniting the fourth industrial revolution such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial intelligence (AI), Nano Technology, Quantum Computing, 3D Printing, Autonomous Vehicles and 5G Technologies.

For further information or inquiries about the event, visit www.mgxevents.com

Contact

Emily Reeg

+1 646 760 2003

ereeg@mgxevents.com