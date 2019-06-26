Industrial Air Preheaters Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

Global Industrial Air Preheater Market: Introduction

Industrial air preheaters are heat exchangers predominantly used in steam boilers to absorb heat from the flue gases of the boiler, and transfer it to the combustion/incoming cold air before it enters the furnace. These are used when the exhaust temperatures of gases coming from combustion systems are high. By preheating the combustion air with the hot flue gases, a considerable increase in efficiency of the boiler and power plant can be obtained. Thus, industrial air preheaters are an essential component of a boiler system. The type of industrial air preheater completely dominating the market is the regenerative type industrial preheater, owing to its high efficiency and results in reduced space requirements with an optimum price. Besides, the regenerative type of industrial preheaters offer ease of replacement of elements and weigh considerably lower than recuperative industrial air preheaters. In order to gage the trend and growth analysis of the global industrial air preheater market; this study offers a complete analysis.

Global Industrial Air Preheater Market: Market Dynamics

A drop in power generation from coal in some regions is expected due to record increases in power generation from renewable sources of energy, such as hydropower wind, solar, etc. Further, underutilized coal-fired power plants, owing to overcapacity in countries such as China, exacerbates conflicts among grids, thereby impacting the consumption of industrial air preheaters. Prominent manufacturers have been extensively investing in manufacturing operations in lucrative regions, such as South East Asia & Pacific, thereby enhancing their production footprint in order to cater to the elevating demand in the ASEAN and other neighboring countries. Existing and upcoming coal power plants have important implications for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and the climate goals of the Paris agreement. In the short-term outlook, this factor will likely sway market growth negatively. However, the most recent trend shows that, global coal power generation capacity has been growing at a high rate in recent years, and is expected to continue to grow in many regions of the world, subsequently triggering the pace of the industrial air preheater market.

Global Industrial Air Preheater Market: Market Segmentation

The global industrial air preheater market can be segmented on the basis of tube material, tube design, technique, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of tube material, the global industrial air preheater market can be segmented as:

Steel and Stainless Steel

Copper and Aluminum

Special Materials

On the basis of tube design, the global industrial air preheater market can be segmented as:

Elliptical Finned Tubes

Round Finned Tubes

Plain Tubes

Others

On the basis of technique, the global industrial air preheater market can be segmented as:

Recuperative Air Preheaters

Regenerative Air Preheaters

On the basis of end use industry, the global industrial air preheater market can be segmented as:

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Marine

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Other Industrial Applications

Global Industrial Air Preheater Market: Regional Outlook

Being at the forefront, China dominates the global industrial air preheater market, followed by North America and India. Industrialized countries in the European region encourage the in-house production of power, and proliferate the need for industrial air preheaters. Moreover, India, being a leading market for industrial air preheaters, offers huge potential and growth opportunities against the backdrop of surging demand for energy and rapid economic growth. China, a country with a mammoth number of coal power units, also demands a significant number of industrial air preheaters. Coal use is increasing in growing economies, such as Indonesia, to meet electricity demands. Anticipating future demand, the government has announced a determined electricity infrastructure plan by enhancing total power generation capacity by 2020. Consequently, a surge in domestic demand, mainly from coal-fired power plants, is foreseen to bolster the demand for industrial air preheaters.

Global Industrial Air Preheaters Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global industrial air preheater market discerned across the value chain include:

Balcke-Dürr GmbH

Kelvion Holding GmbH

ARVOS Group (Ljungström)

Geurts International B.V.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd.

Aerofin

Nanjing Yire Zonglian Energy Saving Technology Co. Ltd.

Howden Group

Maxxtec GmbH

EKSTRÖMS VÄRMETEKNISKA AB

Thermodyne Engineering Systems

