Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

Aarkstore Market Research culminates the newest Market Research Report “Global Ethylene Industry Outlook To 2023”
Summary
Global ethylene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 180 mtpa in 2018 to more than 260 mtpa by 2023. More than 125 planned and announced ethylene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and North America over the next five years. Exxon Mobil Corp, Saudi Arabian Oil Co and The National Petrochemical Co are the top three companies in terms of planned capacity additions during the outlook period.
Scope
– Global ethylene capacity outlook by region
– Global ethylene capacity outlook by country
– Ethylene planned and announced plants details
– Global ethylene capacity by feedstock
– Capacity share of the major ethylene producers globally
– Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region
– Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by country.
Reasons to buy
– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned ethylene plants globally
– Understand regional ethylene supply scenario
– Identify opportunities in the global ethylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ethylene capacity data.
