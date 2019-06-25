What is SAP S/4HANA |History of SAP S/4 HANA

SAP S/4HANA is one of memory database system its mainly focused on the ERP business suite based on the companies to perform real-time transactions with business data analysis.

SAP S/4HANA was released on 3 February 2015 at the New York Stock Exchange. It combines the functions from lines of business as well as industry solutions, and also re-combines portions of sap business suite products such as SAP SCM, SAP CRM and many more. s/4hana is very simple to handle the administer, why because it’s used to solve the more complex problems and handle a vastly larger amount of data than its predecessors. It is convenient for on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployment models with sap effectively encourage its clients toward the cloud option.

SAP S/4HANA Implementation

History of S/4HANA and the difference between HANA and S/4HANA

SAP HANA is the memory database system developed by SAP, It completely works under the database system allocated to work fully in memory, hence HANA can reduce the access times to the datum. It’s a column structured database, and this has many benefits both in terms of compression (variation rows of data tend to reframe a lot of column values) and database design.

SAP HANA itself cannot determine what sorts of assignments a business does — It as capability of handling any type of data. The main installation for business application is SAP applications for finance, HR and logistics. Always companies need to make the right choice regarding the software which is suitable for their current needs.

S/4HANA and SAP Fiori UX

SAP Fiori (UX) is a key factor for SAP S/4HANA. SAP Fiori mainly deals with SAP software and applications. It provides a set of software applications which can be used for the regular business purpose like financial apps, calculation apps, and various self-service apps.

SAP Fiori consists of 200+ role-based software applications like Finance HR etc.SAP Fiori allows all business situations in real time on comparable hand devices. It offers the S/4HANA business functions that are displayed in simple, It also consists of very responsive design including desktops, tablets, and mobile devices.

SAP S/4HANA is the digital core that attaches with your business and people, the internet of things, big data, and more.

S/4HANA modules

SAP Finance is one of the key factors for S/4HANA. SAP Finance main focus is to analysis the financial and non-financial data into what SAP suggest to as a single source of truth. Some Business Suite customers are relying on SAP Finance the first step on the road to S/4HANA.

Types of SAP modules and their functionalities

In November 2015 S/4HANA 1511 was released the main focus of this module is logistics of materials management and operations(MMO)

In October 2016 S/4HANA 1610 was released the main these modules are supply chain management, including Advanced Available-to-Promise (ATP); Inventory Management (IM); Material Requirements Planning (MRP)

SAP S/4HANA human capital management (HCM) was announced in January 2018, Hcm is also related to SAP SuccessFactors with a Saas HCM application. S/4HANA HCM has supported application that works for alongside or multiplied with s/4hana, but it is not into the module.S/4HANA HCM will be available in 2023.

Benefits

The essential advantage of S/4 is that it keeps running in-memory, giving undertakings a brought together, streamlined business suite fueled by near continuous information, which is particularly valuable for firms hoping to exploit developing information streams — like online deals — or resource data originating from a web of things (IoT) sensors.

At the season of discharge Plattner proselytize: “In this new framework design, satellite applications needn’t bother with their own example, which moreover diminishes the information volume.

“It likewise implies that just a solitary database is required: SAP HANA. Actually, applications and database will become together and there will be no refinement among application and database layer.”

This is presently extensively characterized by the merchant as ‘the advanced center’.

SAP is likewise concentrating intensely on AI ‘situations’ to help clients on their computerization ventures.

Beginning with the presentation of AI fueled abilities into S/4HANA with the 1709 discharge in September 2017, SAP has since brought many pre-bundled AI controlled arrangements with each discharge.

SAP adds machine learning to S/4HANA Cloud

In the 1805 arrival of S/4HANA Cloud in May 2018, SAP included 12 new ‘situations’ to enable clients to upgrade regular procedures. Nine of which are AI arrangements and three are CoPilot ‘conversational UI situations’.

At that point in the 1808 discharge, nine additional situations were included, pointed for the most part at its center assembling division. This incorporates AI to assess and alter limit, support modifications and oversee stock.

