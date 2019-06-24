Understanding the Truth about Cholesterol from Dr. Michael Rothman, New Jersey’s leading holistic physician

Wall, NJ, January 17, 2019 – Dr. Michael Rothman, NJ’s leading holistic doctor, has been working to set the record straight on what cholesterol is and why it’s important to the human body.

In a recent article, A Few Things You Didn’t Know About Cholesterol (http://mdwellnessmd.com/blog/post/a-few-things-you-didnt-know-about-cholesterol/) Dr. Rothman continues to address popular misconceptions about cholesterol and your health.

“Cholesterol is an essential fatty substance that the cells and tissues in your body need in order to produce its protective cell membranes. Cholesterol is also used by your body to make vitamin D and produce essential hormones in your body like sex hormones, adrenal hormones and bile salts. Because cholesterol is so vital to your body, your liver produces the cholesterol that your body needs to survive even if you do not consume any cholesterol in your diet!”

The big secret that most doctors won’t tell you is that cholesterol isn’t necessarily unhealthy. Between the information that doctors give you and the news media’s hype, the real truth about cholesterol is hard to find. To learn more about the role of cholesterol and a truly heart healthy diet, Dr. Rothman provides more information on his website: http://mdwellnessmd.com/wellness-information/edibolic-diet/.

Dr. Rothman points out, “All the nerves in your body are covered by a protective coating (myelin sheath) which is made from cholesterol. You have to wonder, why would your body expend so much energy to make and retain cholesterol if it is so detrimental to your health? The only logical conclusion that an unbiased, intelligent person can come to is that in some way, cholesterol must be good for you!”

Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael E. Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the “how and why” of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in Nutrition, Biochemistry, Physiology, and Physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and is loved by his patients.

