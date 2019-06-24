Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market: Growing the Geriatric Population Driving the Market Growth

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019 – 2016)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market. The research report analyses drivers and restraints operating in this competitive space to present a better in-depth of the underlying market opportunities.

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer in adults and is the most common cause of death in people with cirrhosis.

It is most common in males than females between the age of 35 to 60. Globally, HCC causes about 662,000 deaths per year about half of them in China. In 2015, by age. according to the NIAAA, among those aged 55 to 64 years, 13,818 deaths occurred due to liver cirrhosis in 2015.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Drivers

Market drivers include the availability of novel drugs, strong pipeline basis, and public presence. Unhealthy lifestyles and growing geriatric population is the factor that is driving the growth of the liver cancer therapeutics market.

Liver cancer is the fifth most prevalent cancer worldwide.

The liver cancer market pipeline is extremely innovative and distinct. The market offers huge opportunities to develop breakthrough first-in-class therapies due to high undelivered needs.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Segmentation Analysis

By Treatment

Chemotherapy

Brachytherapy

The chemotherapy segment holds the largest market share by treatment in the global Hepatocellular Carcinoma market. This therapy minimizes the number of cancerous cells in the body, hence, reducing the chances of spreading cancer, especially in the liver. The commonly used drugs used in chemotherapy include STIVARGA, NEXAVAR, Adriamycin, cisplatin, among others.

By End-User

Hospitals

Cancer rehabilitation centers

Clinics

Others

The market is segmented geographically into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2014, the number of deaths from chronic liver diseases and cirrhosis among men in Spain amounted to approximately three thousand deaths.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Cancer Market Competitive Analysis

The leading players of global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Cancer market include Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Mayers Squibb, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PPI), and others.

The major drugs used for the treatment of HCC include Nexavar, Sorafenib, Regorafenib, Nivolumab, and others.

