Fruit Powder Market Analysis Growth Forecast Report 2019

Fruit Powders Market Overview:

Fruit powders are manufactured by lyophilization and vacuum processing. They are available in organic markets and health food stores. Fruits have a higher water content, so they are concentrated, and the excess water must be removed and demineralized, which is then spray dried to obtain a free-flowing powder. Fruit powders are used as ingredients for cooking or as flavorings. At room temperature, they are durable due to their low water activity and small logistics costs due to their low weight and volume. They are produced by lyophilization or by spray drying. They consist of sun-dried or lyophilized powder that lacks additives that contain calories similar to raw fruits.

Fruit Powders Market Drivers and Restraints:

The main driver of this market is the growing demand for several healthy powdered drinks, which contain not only antioxidants but also many vitamins and minerals. For the powdered fruit market, the growth potential is projected in emerging and developed economies, as consumers prefer healthy beverages along with a variety of fruit flavors in drinks. Fruit powder is an adequate and economical substitute for fresh fruit in numerous applications. The use of fruit powders in infant formula increases considerably due to consumer preference for infant formula with fruit flavor, which also provides essential vitamins and minerals to babies. In addition to the increasing use of fruit powder in various industries and the rising economic potential of increased fruit production in the market, the global fruit powder market is expected to show steady growth during the forecast period.

Report segmented as

By fruit Type:

• Apple

• Orange

• Lemon

• Pineapple

• Grapes

• Banana

• Pear

• Blueberry and Cranberry

• Mango

• Pomegranate

• Watermelon

By Application:

• Infant formula

• Smoothies and instant food products

• Beverage premixes

• Supplemental liquids

• Desserts

Geographical Analysis:

Based on geography, the global fruit powders industry can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific has developed as the leading region in global fruit powders market closely followed by Europe and North America. Growing utilization of fruit powders in meat industry along with increasing demand for natural colorants has strengthened the growth of global fruit powders market and thus is estimated to significantly increase the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast as mentioned earlier period.

Important Market Players:

Some of the major players identified across the value chain of the global fruit powders market include La Herbal (India), Kanegrade Limited, Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Kamdhenu Foods, NutraDry, Batory Foods, Farmville, Aum Agri Freeze Foods, SVagrofood, NutriBotanica, Aarkay Food Products Ltd, and The Green Labs LLC.

The Scope of the report:

This report offers the current product and services market evaluation and the future estimation of the market. It helps us understand the market better through size anticipation and CAGR calculation to estimate the next market. It has a broader segmentation for better understanding of the enterprising of the market at a low level by segregating the market into smaller sectors.

